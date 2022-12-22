The President of Marriott International, Inc. arrives to kick-start a new era at UA “as both an operating company and aspirational brand.”

On Wednesday, Under Armour, Inc. announced the hiring of Marriott International Stephanie Linnartz as its new CEO and President. The company praised Linnartz’s “digital prowess” and “success in transforming the hotel chain’s online presence” after a seven-month search.

“Under Armour is an iconic brand with a huge opportunity ahead,” said Linnartz in a statement. “This company has immense energy and excitement, and I am committed to building growth while maintaining operational excellence. I look forward to joining the incredible UA team, partnering with Kevin [Plank] and the board, and leading this amazing company into its next chapter, delivering for athletes, teammates, customers, and shareholders.”

Effective Feb. 27, 2023, Linnartz will join the company as President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 27, 2023.

“As a 25-year veteran of one of the world’s most respected global companies, we are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the brand,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour Executive Chair and Brand Chief. “She is a proven growth leader with a distinguished track record of brand strategy, omnichannel execution, talent acquisition and development, and passion for driving best-in-class consumer connectivity, experience, and brand loyalty.”

In her role as president of Marriott International, Linnartz’ managed a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties across 138 countries and territories and 30 brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Marriott Hotels, W Hotels, and Westin. She also worked on Marriott Convoy, the company’s customer loyalty program that now reports 173 million members worldwide.

“The board is confident that Stephanie – along with our leadership team and all of our key stakeholders – will accelerate our ability to realize the substantial opportunities for Under Armour as both an operating company and aspirational brand,” said Plank.

Per CNBC, Under Armour “really” likes the strategy currently in place, but acknowledged the brand is “not growing as much as we want.” The company reported $1.57 billion in sales in fiscal Q2, up 2% from the prior year, along with a net income of $87 million.

The Stephanie Linnartz CV

In her 25+ years at Marriott, Linnartz ascended in several different roles: Global Officer, Sales, Marketing & Revenue Management; Group President of Consumer Operations, Technology, and Emerging Businesses; and President.

2017-Present : Board of Directors, Home Depot

: Board of Directors, Home Depot 2017-Present : Board of Trustees, College of the Holy Cross

: Board of Trustees, College of the Holy Cross 1992-95: Sales & Operations, Hilton Worldwide

Education

MBA in Finance, College of William Mary

Graduate Studies in Economics, Norwegian School of Economics

BA in Political Science & Government, College of the Holy Cross

