Sports November 28, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Steelers vs. Colts Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

Matt Ryan leads the Indianapolis Colts into battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Steelers and Colts are both on the periphery of the playoff picture, but a win on Monday could make things interesting for Indianapolis.

NFL Week 12 concludes with a Monday Night Football battle between two teams desperate for a win as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. At 3-7, Pittsburgh is +3000 at FanDuel SportsBook to make the playoffs and is going through a rebuilding year. The offense showed life in a 37-30 loss last Sunday against Cincinnati, but the Steelers have lost three of four amid a tough schedule to fall out of the race.

At 4-6-1, Indianapolis is +890 to make the playoffs, but a win would sit Jeff Saturday’s Colts squarely in the postseason picture. They followed an inspired win over Las Vegas with a tough loss to Philadelphia, but this team is showing some life after a long losing streak. Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Steelers vs. Colts odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Colts Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 28 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Indianapolis Colts -2.5 (-115) / Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (-144) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+122)
  • Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-105) / UNDER 39.5 (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Jonathan Taylor: +370
  • Najee Harris: +600
  • Michael Pittman: +900
  • Diontae Johnson: +1200
  • Pat Freiermuth: +1200
  • George Pickens: +1400
  • Parris Campbell: +1500
  • Alec Pierce: +1700
  • Mo Allie-Cox: +1900
  • Kylen Granson: +1900
  • Benny Snell: +2100
  • Kenny Pickett: +2300

Anytime TD Scorer
  • Jonathan Taylor: -155
  • Najee Harris: +115
  • Michael Pittman: +195
  • Diontae Johnson: +290
  • Pat Freiermuth: +290
  • George Pickens: +310
  • Parris Campbell: +350
  • Alec Pierce: +480
  • Mo Allie-Cox: +480
  • Kylen Granson: +480
  • Benny Snell: +550
  • Kenny Pickett: +550

To Score 2+ TDs
  • Jonathan Taylor: +340
  • Najee Harris: +550
  • Michael Pittman: +1000
  • Pat Freiermuth: +1800
  • George Pickens: +2200
  • Diontae Johnson: +2300
  • Parris Campbell: +2600

Top Over/Unders

  • Matt Ryan passing yards: 236.5
  • Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162)
  • Kenny Pickett passing yards: 213.5
  • Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)
  • Jonathan Taylor rushing yards: 83.5
  • Najee Harris rushing yards: 60.5
  • Michal Pittman receiving yards: 66.5
  • Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 46.5
  • Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 43.5
  • George Pickens receiving yards: 43.5
  • Parris Campbell receiving yards: 42.5
  • Najee Harris receiving yards: 17.5
  • Jonathan Taylor receiving yards: 13.5

Top Week 12 Steelers-Colts Game Props

  • Indianapolis -2.5 AND UNDER 39.5: +250
  • Indianapolis -2.5 AND OVER 39.5: +250
  • Pittsburgh +2.5 AND UNDER 39.5: +260
  • Pittsburgh +2.5 AND OVER 39.5: +290

