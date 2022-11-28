Steelers vs. Colts Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

The Steelers and Colts are both on the periphery of the playoff picture, but a win on Monday could make things interesting for Indianapolis.

NFL Week 12 concludes with a Monday Night Football battle between two teams desperate for a win as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. At 3-7, Pittsburgh is +3000 at FanDuel SportsBook to make the playoffs and is going through a rebuilding year. The offense showed life in a 37-30 loss last Sunday against Cincinnati, but the Steelers have lost three of four amid a tough schedule to fall out of the race.

At 4-6-1, Indianapolis is +890 to make the playoffs, but a win would sit Jeff Saturday’s Colts squarely in the postseason picture. They followed an inspired win over Las Vegas with a tough loss to Philadelphia, but this team is showing some life after a long losing streak. Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Steelers vs. Colts odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Colts Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 28 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Indianapolis Colts -2.5 (-115) / Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105)

: Indianapolis Colts -2.5 (-115) / Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105) Moneyline : Indianapolis Colts (-144) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+122)

: Indianapolis Colts (-144) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+122) Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-105) / UNDER 39.5 (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Jonathan Taylor: +370

+370 Najee Harris: +600

+600 Michael Pittman: +900

+900 Diontae Johnson: +1200

+1200 Pat Freiermuth: +1200

+1200 George Pickens: +1400

+1400 Parris Campbell: +1500

+1500 Alec Pierce: +1700

+1700 Mo Allie-Cox: +1900

+1900 Kylen Granson: +1900

+1900 Benny Snell: +2100

+2100 Kenny Pickett: +2300

Anytime TD Scorer

Jonathan Taylor: -155

-155 Najee Harris: +115

+115 Michael Pittman: +195

+195 Diontae Johnson: +290

+290 Pat Freiermuth: +290

+290 George Pickens: +310

+310 Parris Campbell: +350

+350 Alec Pierce: +480

+480 Mo Allie-Cox: +480

+480 Kylen Granson: +480

+480 Benny Snell: +550

+550 Kenny Pickett: +550

To Score 2+ TDs

Jonathan Taylor: +340

+340 Najee Harris: +550

+550 Michael Pittman: +1000

+1000 Pat Freiermuth: +1800

+1800 George Pickens: +2200

+2200 Diontae Johnson: +2300

+2300 Parris Campbell: +2600

Top Over/Unders

Matt Ryan passing yards: 236.5

236.5 Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162)

Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162) Kenny Pickett passing yards: 213.5

213.5 Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)

Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245) Jonathan Taylor rushing yards: 83.5

83.5 Najee Harris rushing yards: 60.5

60.5 Michal Pittman receiving yards : 66.5

: 66.5 Pat Freiermuth receiving yards : 46.5

: 46.5 Diontae Johnson receiving yards : 43.5

: 43.5 George Pickens receiving yards : 43.5

: 43.5 Parris Campbell receiving yards : 42.5

: 42.5 Najee Harris receiving yards : 17.5

: 17.5 Jonathan Taylor receiving yards: 13.5

Top Week 12 Steelers-Colts Game Props

Indianapolis -2.5 AND UNDER 39.5: +250

+250 Indianapolis -2.5 AND OVER 39.5: +250

+250 Pittsburgh +2.5 AND UNDER 39.5: +260

+260 Pittsburgh +2.5 AND OVER 39.5: +290

