Steelers vs. Colts Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

The Steelers and Colts are both on the periphery of the playoff picture, but a win on Monday could make things interesting for Indianapolis.
NFL Week 12 concludes with a Monday Night Football battle between two teams desperate for a win as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. At 3-7, Pittsburgh is +3000 at FanDuel SportsBook to make the playoffs and is going through a rebuilding year. The offense showed life in a 37-30 loss last Sunday against Cincinnati, but the Steelers have lost three of four amid a tough schedule to fall out of the race.
At 4-6-1, Indianapolis is +890 to make the playoffs, but a win would sit Jeff Saturday’s Colts squarely in the postseason picture. They followed an inspired win over Las Vegas with a tough loss to Philadelphia, but this team is showing some life after a long losing streak. Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Steelers vs. Colts odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Colts Odds: NFL Week 12
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 28 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Indianapolis Colts -2.5 (-115) / Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (-144) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+122)
- Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-105) / UNDER 39.5 (-115)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Jonathan Taylor: +370
- Najee Harris: +600
- Michael Pittman: +900
- Diontae Johnson: +1200
- Pat Freiermuth: +1200
- George Pickens: +1400
- Parris Campbell: +1500
- Alec Pierce: +1700
- Mo Allie-Cox: +1900
- Kylen Granson: +1900
- Benny Snell: +2100
- Kenny Pickett: +2300
Anytime TD Scorer
- Jonathan Taylor: -155
- Najee Harris: +115
- Michael Pittman: +195
- Diontae Johnson: +290
- Pat Freiermuth: +290
- George Pickens: +310
- Parris Campbell: +350
- Alec Pierce: +480
- Mo Allie-Cox: +480
- Kylen Granson: +480
- Benny Snell: +550
- Kenny Pickett: +550
To Score 2+ TDs
- Jonathan Taylor: +340
- Najee Harris: +550
- Michael Pittman: +1000
- Pat Freiermuth: +1800
- George Pickens: +2200
- Diontae Johnson: +2300
- Parris Campbell: +2600
Top Over/Unders
- Matt Ryan passing yards: 236.5
- Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162)
- Kenny Pickett passing yards: 213.5
- Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)
- Jonathan Taylor rushing yards: 83.5
- Najee Harris rushing yards: 60.5
- Michal Pittman receiving yards: 66.5
- Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 46.5
- Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 43.5
- George Pickens receiving yards: 43.5
- Parris Campbell receiving yards: 42.5
- Najee Harris receiving yards: 17.5
- Jonathan Taylor receiving yards: 13.5
Top Week 12 Steelers-Colts Game Props
- Indianapolis -2.5 AND UNDER 39.5: +250
- Indianapolis -2.5 AND OVER 39.5: +250
- Pittsburgh +2.5 AND UNDER 39.5: +260
- Pittsburgh +2.5 AND OVER 39.5: +290
