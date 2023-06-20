From hi-fi functionality to expanded audiobook access, Boardroom has everything you need to know about the proposed Spotify superpremium subscription tier.

We’ve all heard of lo-fi beats to relax or study, but the long-awaited Spotify ‘superpremium’ subscription offering would prioritize hi-fi audio for its users, according to reports.

The subscription tier would debut outside the United States before launching Stateside in October. We don’t know the cost just yet, but it would be more expensive than the current $9.99 per month premium tier or its $15.99 per month family plan of up to six users.

The hi-fi functionality that Spotify would offer is also known as lossless audio. CD-quality audio is normally compressed into an MP3 file which gets streamed on Spotify at 1/4 of the file size, taking up less storage on a smartphone but also missing the full, uncompromised detail. The average size of a lossless audio file is more than half the size of its original recording, improving a given song’s quality closer to CD levels.

While Apple Music and Amazon Music already have lossless audio as part of their standard subscription plans, Spotify will finally offer hi-fi to users after originally floating the idea in 2021. In addition to hi-fi audio, Spotify would also offer superpremium subscribers expanded audiobook access, either by expanding the amount of free titles for users in that tier or increasing the number of hours subscribers could listen to audio books of choice.

Spotify stock closed Tuesday up 3%, just $60 off the streamer’s 52-week high. Last week, Spotify and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio agreed to part ways after their $20 million deal yielded just one 12-episode series.