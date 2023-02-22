Spotify Introduces AI DJ Powered by ChatGPT Maker OpenAI

Spotify‘s algorithm is already scary good, with Discover Weekly and Release Radar curating what streamers may like each week and its annual Wrapped campaign personalizing users’ yearly highlights so they can brag about their musical tastes to all their social media friends. But the company is taking its algorithm and personalization abilities to the next level by introducing its AI DJ to Premium users in the United States and Canada on Wednesday.

Introducing DJ ✨ An entirely new way to play your @Spotify, powered by AI. Now rolling out to Premium users in the U.S. and Canada. Head to Spotify now to meet your DJ. pic.twitter.com/sbQr8JrrmF — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) February 22, 2023

The new feature — currently in beta — utilizes Spotify’s algorithmic learnings that already know users’ musical tastes to deliver a curated music lineup with detailed commentary about those songs and artists AI DJ thinks you’ll love in a realistic voice modeled after Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify’s head of cultural partnerships.

Spotify’s DJ was built through the use of OpenAI technology, better known as the company that created ChatGPT. The AI combined with the fun facts and insights provided by Spotify’s music editors brings you this unique curated experience. The AI DJ will look back at your old favorite songs, take what you might enjoy, and provide an initial set list for you to enjoy.

Just like its algorithm, the DJ will adjust its personalized sets based on your feedback. And if you’re not picking up what the DJ is putting down, press the DJ button and the AI will switch everything up and give you a new playlist from scratch. As with everything on the addictive streaming platform, the more you interact with the algorithm, the better it gets to know you, and the more personalized AI DJ will become.

Premium users can find the Spotify AI DJ by heading to their music feed on the Spotify mobile app and hitting play on the DJ card. If Spotify knows you as it should, you should be in for quite the AI-driven treat.