Sparking Dialogue with Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims

The former members of the Detroit Lions teamed up to start Primitiv, a cannabis company with a focus on healing. Hear from them in the inaugural episode of Boardroom’s Sparking Dialogue.

When Calvin Johnson Jr. retired in 2016, he could have kept his status as a star in the league — and a healthy paycheck — for several years more. However, he understood the cumulative toll that the sport was taking on his body.

As he considered his next steps, he looked to a trusted teammate for help. Rob Sims had called it quits a year earlier, and the two discussed life in the league and the constant pain that accompanied playing at an elite level. Both in the locker room and beyond, they marveled at the stronghold that prescription drugs had on individuals who were grappling with discomfort, and they wanted to offer a natural alternative.

Thus, Primitiv was born. The cannabis company is “dedicated to the advancement of cannabis as a form of elevated wellness, believing that the plant holds incredible potential as a healing agent.”

In the inaugural episode of Boardroom’s Sparking Dialogue, the former NFL standouts take Boardroom inside their Michigan cultivation facility where they are building a bustling cannabis business from end-to-end. The duo discusses how Primitiv, a product of their own experiences with chronic pain throughout their NFL careers, is intended to serve as a treatment alternative. They hope to make it a viable option to other NFL pros who may have faced the same discomfort.