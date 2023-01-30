The licensing deal is worth an estimated $150 million, bringing the Premier League’s 20 clubs to Sorare’s growing blockchain-based fantasy soccer empire.

Fantasy soccer game Sorare inked a multi-year partnership with the Premier League to expand its offerings, the company announced Monday.

The deal was first rumored back in October 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately $150 million, according to Coindesk. Sorare is expanding with digital player cards and fantasy competitions across the Premier League’s 20 clubs through the new multi-year licensing partnership. Fantasy gamers can tap into the Premier League’s Sorare environment at Sorare: Football.

“The way that supporters follow their favorite teams and players is evolving, and the Premier League is always looking for ways to engage with fans,” Premier League CEO Richard Masters said in a statement. “Sorare’s digital cards and innovative online game represent a new way for them to feel closer to the Premier League whether they are watching in the stadium or from around the world.

Sorare managers can build their team of Premier League footballers to play in league-specific or global competitions. This new partnership expands the popular blockchain-based fantasy soccer game’s network to 300 clubs and teams worldwide.

“We believe that Sorare [is] the ideal partner for the Premier League, and we look forward to working closely together,” Masters concluded in a press release.

Paris-based Sorare has 3 million users worldwide and is valued at $4.3 billion. CryptoSlam’s data shows that Sorare’s trading volume is up 58%, with the Ethereum-based game bringing in over $1 million in sales in the last 24 hours.

