About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Gaming & Esports January 30, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

Sorare and the Premier League Link for Multi-Year Partnership

(Illustration by Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The licensing deal is worth an estimated $150 million, bringing the Premier League’s 20 clubs to Sorare’s growing blockchain-based fantasy soccer empire.

Fantasy soccer game Sorare inked a multi-year partnership with the Premier League to expand its offerings, the company announced Monday.

The deal was first rumored back in October 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately $150 million, according to Coindesk. Sorare is expanding with digital player cards and fantasy competitions across the Premier League’s 20 clubs through the new multi-year licensing partnership. Fantasy gamers can tap into the Premier League’s Sorare environment at Sorare: Football.

“The way that supporters follow their favorite teams and players is evolving, and the Premier League is always looking for ways to engage with fans,” Premier League CEO Richard Masters said in a statement. “Sorare’s digital cards and innovative online game represent a new way for them to feel closer to the Premier League whether they are watching in the stadium or from around the world.

Sorare managers can build their team of Premier League footballers to play in league-specific or global competitions. This new partnership expands the popular blockchain-based fantasy soccer game’s network to 300 clubs and teams worldwide.

“We believe that Sorare [is] the ideal partner for the Premier League, and we look forward to working closely together,” Masters concluded in a press release.

Paris-based Sorare has 3 million users worldwide and is valued at $4.3 billion. CryptoSlam’s data shows that Sorare’s trading volume is up 58%, with the Ethereum-based game bringing in over $1 million in sales in the last 24 hours.

Read More:

Sneakers January 30, 2023

SoleSavy Launches COLLECT App

“Our mission was to create a sneaker marketplace built for collectors, not resellers,” SoleSavy Co-Founder and CEO Dejan Pralica says….

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

FantasyPremier LeaguesoccerSorare
About The Author
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.