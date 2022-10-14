Fueled by bad blood, Saturday’s bouts in London are among the most anticipated in recent women’s boxing memory. Let’s talk Shields vs. Marshall and Baumgardner vs. Mayer with the latest figures from FanDuel.
This weekend won’t be the first time Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have met inside the boxing ring.
The two will duke it out for the undisputed middleweight title on Saturday at The O2 Arena in London in one of the most anticipated matches in women’s boxing history. But notably, Shields and Marshall have fought once before — albeit a decade ago in 2012 as amateurs.
Back then, Flint, Michigan’s Shields was hoping to become an Olympian for the first time as she competed in the qualifying tournament, but Marshall was standing in the way. The fighter from the United Kingdom ultimately got the best of Shields on the night, but the self-proclaimed GWOAT was still able to participate in the London Games after receiving an assist from none other than Marshall, who went on to win the qualifier.
At the Games, however, their fortunes reversed. Shields would go on to win her first of two Olympic gold medals — she did it all over again in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro — while Marshall was upset in her first match. Ever since, Shields has dominated women’s boxing en route to earning undisputed titles in two different weight classes. She’s undefeated as a professional pugilist at 12-0, with that amateur defeat to Marshall being the only blemish on her record at any sanctioned level of boxing.
Ironically, Marshall boasts the same 12-0 record as a pro, and whoever loses come Saturday night will have the privilege of claiming her foe’s first entry into the loss column. The two haven’t held back in the lead-up to the fight, either, letting differing opinions fly as to how the other has developed over the course of the decade since their first clash.
Speaking of bad blood, there’s plenty of that ahead of the Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner co-main event, a super featherweight title unification. Some of it (if not most of it) is surely necessary to build drama and sell tickets, but the growing animosity between the two ahead of Saturday’s fight isn’t exactly inauthentic.
Mayer is undefeated at 17-0 and eyeing a potential superfight with undisputed champion Katie Taylor one step up at lightweight should she get past her opponent this weekend. Baumgardner is 12-1 — the lone loss came over four years ago via split decision — and is hungry to become the top dog in the division after she disposed of Terri Harper last year with a fourth-round TKO.
Ahead of the anticipated bouts this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Shields vs. Marshall & Baumgardner vs. Mayer betting odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall Odds to Win
Odds can change over time — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.
Moneyline (Two-way)
Shields: -136
Marshall: +106
Moneyline (Three-way)
Shields: -130
Marshall: +110
Draw: +1400
Shields vs. Marshall Prop Bets
Method of victory
Shields by KO/TKO: +900
Shields by points/decision: +110
Marshall by KO/TKO: +380
Marshall by points/decision: +260
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: -270
No: +200
Round betting props
Shields to win in R1-R2: +6000
Shields to win in R3-R4: +4100
Shields to win in R5-R6: +3500
Shields to win in R7-R8: +3600
Shields to win in R9-R10: +3900
Marshall to win in R1-R2: +3000
Marshall to win in R3-R4: +2000
Marshall to win in R5-R6: +1700
Marshall to win in R7-R8: +1700
Marshall to win in R9-R10: +1900
Baumgardner vs. Mayer Odds to Win
Moneyline (Two-way)
Mayer: -320
Baumgardner: +230
Moneyline (Three-way)
Mayer: -270
Baumgardner: +230
Draw: +1600
Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner Prop Bets
Method of victory
Mayer by KO/TKO: +600
Mayer by points/decision: -165
Baumgardner by KO/TKO: +440
Baumgardner by points/decision: +600
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: -350
No: +250
Mayer-Baumgardner Round betting props
Mayer to win in R1-R2: +5000
Mayer to win in R3-R4: +3200
Mayer to win in R5-R6: +2700
Mayer to win in R7-R8: +2500
Mayer to win in R9-R10: +2900
Baumgardner to win in R1-R2: +3800
Baumgardner to win in R3-R4: +2500
Baumgardner to win in R5-R6: +1900
Baumgardner to win in R7-R8: +1700
Baumgardner to win in R9-R10: +2100
