Fueled by bad blood, Saturday’s bouts in London are among the most anticipated in recent women’s boxing memory. Let’s talk Shields vs. Marshall and Baumgardner vs. Mayer with the latest figures from FanDuel.

This weekend won’t be the first time Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have met inside the boxing ring.

The two will duke it out for the undisputed middleweight title on Saturday at The O2 Arena in London in one of the most anticipated matches in women’s boxing history. But notably, Shields and Marshall have fought once before — albeit a decade ago in 2012 as amateurs.

Back then, Flint, Michigan’s Shields was hoping to become an Olympian for the first time as she competed in the qualifying tournament, but Marshall was standing in the way. The fighter from the United Kingdom ultimately got the best of Shields on the night, but the self-proclaimed GWOAT was still able to participate in the London Games after receiving an assist from none other than Marshall, who went on to win the qualifier.

At the Games, however, their fortunes reversed. Shields would go on to win her first of two Olympic gold medals — she did it all over again in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro — while Marshall was upset in her first match. Ever since, Shields has dominated women’s boxing en route to earning undisputed titles in two different weight classes. She’s undefeated as a professional pugilist at 12-0, with that amateur defeat to Marshall being the only blemish on her record at any sanctioned level of boxing.

Ironically, Marshall boasts the same 12-0 record as a pro, and whoever loses come Saturday night will have the privilege of claiming her foe’s first entry into the loss column. The two haven’t held back in the lead-up to the fight, either, letting differing opinions fly as to how the other has developed over the course of the decade since their first clash.

Speaking of bad blood, there’s plenty of that ahead of the Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner co-main event, a super featherweight title unification. Some of it (if not most of it) is surely necessary to build drama and sell tickets, but the growing animosity between the two ahead of Saturday’s fight isn’t exactly inauthentic.

Mayer is undefeated at 17-0 and eyeing a potential superfight with undisputed champion Katie Taylor one step up at lightweight should she get past her opponent this weekend. Baumgardner is 12-1 — the lone loss came over four years ago via split decision — and is hungry to become the top dog in the division after she disposed of Terri Harper last year with a fourth-round TKO.

Ahead of the anticipated bouts this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Shields vs. Marshall & Baumgardner vs. Mayer betting odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall Odds to Win

Odds can change over time — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline (Two-way)

Shields: -136

Marshall: +106

Moneyline (Three-way)

Shields: -130

Marshall: +110

Draw: +1400

Shields vs. Marshall Prop Bets

Method of victory

Shields by KO/TKO: +900

Shields by points/decision: +110

Marshall by KO/TKO: +380

Marshall by points/decision: +260

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -270

No: +200

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Round betting props

Shields to win in R1-R2: +6000

Shields to win in R3-R4: +4100

Shields to win in R5-R6: +3500

Shields to win in R7-R8: +3600

Shields to win in R9-R10: +3900

Marshall to win in R1-R2: +3000

Marshall to win in R3-R4: +2000

Marshall to win in R5-R6: +1700

Marshall to win in R7-R8: +1700

Marshall to win in R9-R10: +1900

Baumgardner vs. Mayer Odds to Win

Moneyline (Two-way)

Mayer: -320

Baumgardner: +230

Moneyline (Three-way)

Mayer: -270

Baumgardner: +230

Draw: +1600

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner Prop Bets

Method of victory

Mayer by KO/TKO: +600

Mayer by points/decision: -165

Baumgardner by KO/TKO: +440

Baumgardner by points/decision: +600

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -350

No: +250

Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner face-off during the press conference ahead of their unified super featherweight championship fight on Saturday in London. (Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Mayer-Baumgardner Round betting props

Mayer to win in R1-R2: +5000

Mayer to win in R3-R4: +3200

Mayer to win in R5-R6: +2700

Mayer to win in R7-R8: +2500

Mayer to win in R9-R10: +2900

Baumgardner to win in R1-R2: +3800

Baumgardner to win in R3-R4: +2500

Baumgardner to win in R5-R6: +1900

Baumgardner to win in R7-R8: +1700

Baumgardner to win in R9-R10: +2100

Read More: