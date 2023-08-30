About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Philanthropy August 30, 2023
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg

Sabrina Ionescu Launches SI20 Foundation In Partnership with DREAM

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Dream at the Barclays Center on July 27, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The New York Liberty superstar and her new Foundation will get things started with a basketball clinic featuring NYC students in September.

Sabrina Ionescu is known for filling the stat sheet on the court. Now, the New York Liberty All-Star is handing out assists in the community.

Ionescu has launched the SI20 Foundation, the WNBA guard announced on Wednesday. The foundation’s first order of business: partnering with DREAM, the 32-year-old New York-based youth development organization and public charter school network.

“I’m so excited to launch my SI20 Foundation and partner with DREAM to provide equitable access to sports by giving DREAM students an up close and personal experience to learn and grow in their basketball careers,” Ionescu said in a release. “I’m looking forward to giving them the opportunity to learn a lot from the clinic, while also being able to talk with me about their aspirations and goals as the next generation of athletes.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

The partnership officially kicks off on Sept. 9 when the two organizations hold a basketball clinic for DREAM Charter School student-athletes. The 75 middle school students chosen to participate out of the 2,000-plus members will train alongside Ionescu before competing against her in a game of knockout. After that, they’ll learn from her in a Q&A session.

The next day, the Liberty will host DREAM students at their final home game of the regular season against the Washington Mystics. Those students will not only get to watch the matchup between two teams bound for the postseason, they’ll also get a special visit from Ionescu after the game.

SI20 and DREAM seem to be ideal partners to kick things off. The SI20 Foundation will endeavor to provide youth equitable access to sports, which DREAM has prioritized since it started as Harlem RBI in 1991.

Read More:

basketballSabrina IonescuNew York LibertyPhilanthropyWNBA
About The Author
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg is an editor and writer at Boardroom. He came to the brand in 2021 with a decade of experience in sports journalism, primarily covering college basketball at SB Nation as a writer, reporter, and blog manager. In a previous life, he worked as a social media strategist and copywriter, handling accounts ranging from sports retail to luxury hotels and financial technology. Though he has mastered the subtweet, he kindly requests you @ him next time.