Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Dream at the Barclays Center on July 27, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty superstar and her new Foundation will get things started with a basketball clinic featuring NYC students in September.

Sabrina Ionescu is known for filling the stat sheet on the court. Now, the New York Liberty All-Star is handing out assists in the community.

Ionescu has launched the SI20 Foundation, the WNBA guard announced on Wednesday. The foundation’s first order of business: partnering with DREAM, the 32-year-old New York-based youth development organization and public charter school network.

“I’m so excited to launch my SI20 Foundation and partner with DREAM to provide equitable access to sports by giving DREAM students an up close and personal experience to learn and grow in their basketball careers,” Ionescu said in a release. “I’m looking forward to giving them the opportunity to learn a lot from the clinic, while also being able to talk with me about their aspirations and goals as the next generation of athletes.”

The partnership officially kicks off on Sept. 9 when the two organizations hold a basketball clinic for DREAM Charter School student-athletes. The 75 middle school students chosen to participate out of the 2,000-plus members will train alongside Ionescu before competing against her in a game of knockout. After that, they’ll learn from her in a Q&A session.

The next day, the Liberty will host DREAM students at their final home game of the regular season against the Washington Mystics. Those students will not only get to watch the matchup between two teams bound for the postseason, they’ll also get a special visit from Ionescu after the game.

SI20 and DREAM seem to be ideal partners to kick things off. The SI20 Foundation will endeavor to provide youth equitable access to sports, which DREAM has prioritized since it started as Harlem RBI in 1991.