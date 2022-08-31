Rolling Loud California is back. The festival will return to Los Angeles in 2023 at Inglewood’s revamped 300-acre Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium.

Rolling Loud is expanding westward at speeds that would make Lewis and Clark more jealous than a jilted lover — next year, the festival officially returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2019.

The news arrives this week as the largest rap festival brand in the world has already expanded to three new countries.

Starting back in 2015 with its inaugural event in Miami, Rolling Loud has grown quickly since originally launching in New York City, Los Angeles, and Sydney.

Rolling Loud California

COMING BACK FOR #RLCALIFORNIA 🔥



MARCH 3-5, 2023



HOLLYWOOD PARK GROUNDS

ADJACENT TO SOFI STADIUM



SIGN UP FOR EARLY EXCLUSIVE PRESALE

👉 https://t.co/cP6umYgZ5z pic.twitter.com/BRPPMDXYAd — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) August 30, 2022

The festival has since expanded to Canada for the first time (on Sept. 9-11 headlined by Future, WizKid, and Dave), as well as making its European debut in Portugal on Praia Da Rocha Beach earlier this Summer. Most recently, they announced a festival in Thailand, taking the action to Asia for the very first time.

Now, it returns to Los Angeles for the growing festival at the 300-acre, newly-completed Hollywood Park adjacent to the LA Rams’ and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium.

At a press conference this week, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif shared his vision for keeping the community first in this partnership:

Tariq Cherif the co-founder of #RollingLoud says the festival is going to deliver a major economic impact to Inglewood, CA 💰 #RLCALIFORNIA @RollingLoudhttps://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/mhZ0fL7GiW — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 30, 2022

As Cherif said on the occasion:

“Everywhere we go, we’re in the heart of Hip Hop for that city,We’re putting forward an Inglewood first policy in our hiring. So when we’re hiring staff for the event we’re looking to hire people from Inglewood first and foremost. Every city we go, we do over $100 million in local sales economic impact, bringing jobs and money spenders and we’re very excited to bring that here.”

The festival move, which will take place from March 3-5, is one that RL Co-founder Matt Zingler called ” an important neighborhood in rap history.”

As Inglewood Mayor James Butts added, “We are ready to welcome Rolling Loud and hip-hop fans from all over the world to Inglewood over the course of this three-day event. A festival of this caliber combined with the city’s rich music history is a winning combination.”

The last Rolling Loud California event took place in 2021 in San Bernadino — approximately 60 miles from LA — and sported a lineup that included J. Cole, Future, and Kid Cudi as headliners.

“As the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud will bring fans from around the globe to our Inglewood community,” said SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park managing director Jason Gannon in a release. “With Rolling Loud as our first music festival, we will further showcase Hollywood Park as a global stage and multifaceted entertainment destination.”

The 2023 Rolling Loud California lineup will be unveiled closer to the festival dates. Stay tuned.