Roku Launches Women’s Sports Zone

Roku just made it easier than ever for fans to find their favorite women’s sports teams with Women’s Sports Zone.

There has never been more of a demand for women’s sports than there is right now, and Roku is looking to make them all easier to find.

On Wednesday, Roku launched what it’s calling the Women’s Sports Zone. With top leagues like the NWSL and LPGA underway, the WNBA tipping off this weekend, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup beginning next month, sports fans can now easily access their favorite women’s leagues in one convenient location.

To find the Women’s Sports Zone, Roku users can scroll to sports on their home screen menu, select “browse by sport,” and click the Women’s Sports Zone. On the Roku mobile app, head to the sports row and scroll to Women’s Sports Zone. Users can also use Roku Voice to search for women’s sports or other relevant teams and leagues to find their desired event.

“The popularity and demand for women’s sports is greater than ever, and at Roku, we continue to commit to elevating this important programming for our customers,” Kelli Raftery, Roku’s vice president of global communications, said. “At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch, our new Women’s Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love.”

In addition to live and upcoming games, the Women’s Sports Zone will also feature female-focused documentaries, movies, educational programming and other content from other Roku channels. Other content will also be curated in this channel based on users’ viewing habits, favorite teams, and other algorithmic factors. Now, searching for your favorite women’s teams, leagues, and programming will be easier than ever.