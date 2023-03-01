Victoria Monét launches the streamer’s new project focused on up-and-coming R&B artists on March 31 with a special performance in Los Angeles.

Music and podcast streaming giant Spotify is launching a program called “R&B First Nights” meant to support and amplify the genre’s rising stars, Billboard exclusively announced Wednesday. Victoria Monét will kick off the program in Los Angeles on March 31. On April 13, London trio FLO keeps the party going in Atlanta, with two additional artists’ performances to be announced at a later date.

“To this day I’ve still never headlined my own show and it’s been a huge dream of mine, which is why this upcoming show with Spotify is so special and important to me!” Monét told Billboard. “It’s more than a concert: It’s a celebration and kickoff to a new era of my music. Thank you so much to Spotify for what will be an unforgettable night in LA! My first headline show of many.”

As Alaysia Sierra, Head of R&B at Spotify, added in the announcement:

“As Spotify continues its support of R&B globally by providing resources, visibility, and vehicles for storytelling, this series kicking off with Victoria Monét is just the beginning. R&B First Nights is a quarterly series in partnership with artists on their first-ever headlining show in select markets. A special moment for the artists (as a first can only happen once), but also one of the most memorable moments for a fan — we’re so excited to be giving this opportunity to R&B artists and fans. Since this is likely the first time many will be seeing their favorite artist live, we’ve been so intentional about who and where.”

As part of the R&B First Nights program, Spotify will help coordinate and support four of R&B’s ascending stars for live shows while inviting die-hard fans to attend. It comes on the heels of Spotify’s Creator Equity Fund — a development that supported its GLOW program for LGBTQ artists in February.

Tickets for Monét’s LA show at the El Rey Theatre go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.