Rangers vs. Lightning: NHL Eastern Conference Finals Odds Breakdown 

Get set for New York and Tampa Bay to battle it out for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final with the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The feel-good story that is the New York Rangers rolls on into Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, but if you’d care to ask the experts, you might just get a consensus that this ride will soon be over. Such is life with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of the last two Stanley Cup titles on the trot.
Of course, the worst thing you could do with Igor Shesterkin, Chris Kreider, and the 2021-22 Rangers is count them out.
With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Rangers vs. Lightning odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the NHL’s 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
Rangers vs. Lightning Odds: NHL Eastern Conference Finals
Odds to Win Eastern Conference Finals
Lightning: -190
Rangers: +160
Series Leading Goalscorer
Nikita Kucherov (TB): +450
Steven Stamkos (TB): +460
Mika Zibanejad (NYR): +650
Chris Kreider (NYR): +650
Ondrej Palat (TB): +950
Corey Perry (TB): +1000
Artemi Panarin (NYR): +1300
Alex Killorn (TB): +1400
Series Total Games
4 games: +520
5 games: +260
6 games: +198
7 games: +210
Series Correct Score Odds
Lightning 4-0: +730
Lightning 4-1: +430
Lightning 4-2: +360
Lightning 4-3: +470
Rangers 4-3: +570
Rangers 4-2: +710
Rangers 4-1: +920
Rangers 4-0: +1800
Game 1 Winner / Series Winner Parlay
Rangers / Rangers: +280
Rangers / Lightning: +290
Lightning / Lightning: +126
Lightning / Rangers: +630
Player Specials
Nikita Kucherov to score 3+ goals: -106
Nikita Kucherov to score 4+ goals: +225
Nikita Kucherov to score 5+ goals: +590
Chris Kreider to score 3+ goals: +138
Chris Kreider to score 4+ goals: +350
Chris Kreider to score 5+ goals: +920
Steven Stamkos to score 3+ goals: -106
Steven Stamkos to score 4+ goals: +225
Steven Stamkos to score 5+ goals: +590
Mika Zibanejad to score 3+ goals: +172
Mika Zibanejad to score 4+ goals: +470
Mika Zibanejad to score 5+ goals: +1260