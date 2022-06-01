Rangers vs. Lightning: NHL Eastern Conference Finals Odds Breakdown 

Get set for New York and Tampa Bay to battle it out for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final with the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The feel-good story that is the New York Rangers rolls on into Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, but if you’d care to ask the experts, you might just get a consensus that this ride will soon be over. Such is life with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of the last two Stanley Cup titles on the trot.

Of course, the worst thing you could do with Igor Shesterkin, Chris Kreider, and the 2021-22 Rangers is count them out.

With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Rangers vs. Lightning odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the NHL’s 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

Rangers vs. Lightning Odds: NHL Eastern Conference Finals

Odds to Win Eastern Conference Finals

Lightning: -190

Rangers: +160

Series Leading Goalscorer

Nikita Kucherov (TB): +450

Steven Stamkos (TB): +460

Mika Zibanejad (NYR): +650

Chris Kreider (NYR): +650

Ondrej Palat (TB): +950

Corey Perry (TB): +1000

Artemi Panarin (NYR): +1300

Alex Killorn (TB): +1400

Series Total Games

4 games: +520

5 games: +260

6 games: +198

7 games: +210

Series Correct Score Odds

Lightning 4-0: +730

Lightning 4-1: +430

Lightning 4-2: +360

Lightning 4-3: +470

Rangers 4-3: +570

Rangers 4-2: +710

Rangers 4-1: +920

Rangers 4-0: +1800

Game 1 Winner / Series Winner Parlay

Rangers / Rangers: +280

Rangers / Lightning: +290

Lightning / Lightning: +126

Lightning / Rangers: +630

Player Specials

Nikita Kucherov to score 3+ goals: -106

Nikita Kucherov to score 4+ goals: +225

Nikita Kucherov to score 5+ goals: +590

Chris Kreider to score 3+ goals: +138

Chris Kreider to score 4+ goals: +350

Chris Kreider to score 5+ goals: +920

Steven Stamkos to score 3+ goals: -106

Steven Stamkos to score 4+ goals: +225

Steven Stamkos to score 5+ goals: +590

Mika Zibanejad to score 3+ goals: +172

Mika Zibanejad to score 4+ goals: +470

Mika Zibanejad to score 5+ goals: +1260