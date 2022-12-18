Rams vs. Packers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 15

AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Rams and Packers will close out Week 15 with a Monday Night Football showdown in Green Bay. FanDuel Sportsbook gets you ready with its odds, props, and parlays.

Two 2021 contenders that have fallen on hard times this season will clash as Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. L.A. has endured a ton of injuries to key players like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in its Super Bowl title defense, but a miracle comeback on TNF in Las Vegas stopped a six-game losing streak, giving a rare highlight to a disastrous 4-9 campaign.

Green Bay has endured its own disappointing season at 5-8, but has won two of four following a five-game skid, including a win over arch-rival Chicago last Sunday. Heading into this NFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 15

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 19 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Green Bay Packers -7.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Rams +7.5 (+115)

: Green Bay Packers -7.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Rams +7.5 (+115) Moneyline : Green Bay Packers (-340) / New York Giants (+275)

: Green Bay Packers (-340) / New York Giants (+275) Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-105) / UNDER 39.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

AJ Dillon: +650

+650 Christian Watson: +650

+650 Aaron Jones: +700

+700 Cam Akers: +750

+750 Allen Lazard: +1100

+1100 Romeo Doubs: +1500

+1500 Robert Tonyan: +1600

+1600 Van Jefferson: +1700

+1700 Tyler Higbee: +1900

+1900 Tutu Atwell: +2200

+2200 Ben Skowroneck: +2200

+2200 Randall Cobb: +2200



Anytime TD Scorer

AJ Dillon: +135

+135 Christian Watson: +145

+145 Cam Akers: +150

+150 Aaron Jones: +155

+155 Allen Lazard: +260

+260 Romeo Doubs: +370

+370 Robert Tonyan: +400

+400 Van Jefferson: +410

+410 Tyler Higbee: +450

+450 Tutu Atwell: +500

+500 Ben Skowroneck: +500

To Score 2+ Touchdowns

AJ Dillon: +750

+750 Christian Watson: +750

+750 Aaron Jones: +850

+850 Cam Akers: +900

+900 Allen Lazard: +2000

+2000 Robert Tonyan: +3200

+3200 Romeo Doubs: +3400

+3400 Van Jefferson: +3500

+3500 Tyler Higbee: +4600

Top Rams vs Packers Over/Unders

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 228.5

228.5 Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-104), Under 1.5 (-122)

Over 1.5 (-104), Under 1.5 (-122) Aaron Rodgers pass completions: Over 21.5 (-102), Under 21.5 (-130)

Over 21.5 (-102), Under 21.5 (-130) Baker Mayfield passing yards: 193.5

193.5 Baker Mayfield passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+196), Under 1.5 (-260)

Over 1.5 (+196), Under 1.5 (-260) Baker Mayfield pass completions: 17.5

17.5 Cam Akers rushing yards: 55.5

55.5 Aaron Jones rushing yards: 55.5

55.5 AJ Dillon rushing yards: 49.5

49.5 Kyren Williams rushing yards: 17.5

17.5 Baker Mayfield rushing yards: 10.5

10.5 Christian Watson receiving yards: 48.5

48.5 Allen Lazard receiving yards : 42.5

: 42.5 Tutu Atwell receiving yards : 35.5

: 35.5 Van Jefferson receiving yards : 31.5

: 31.5 Ben Skowronek receiving yards : 30.5

: 30.5 Tyler Higbee receiving yards : 26.5

: 26.5 Robert Tonyan receiving yards : Over 21.5 (-104), Under 21.5 (-118)

: Over 21.5 (-104), Under 21.5 (-118) Aaron Jones receiving yards : Over 20.5 (-105), Under 20.5 (-115)

: Over 20.5 (-105), Under 20.5 (-115) AJ Dillon receiving yards : Over 10.5 (-108), Under 10.5 (-112)

: Over 10.5 (-108), Under 10.5 (-112) Brandon Powell receiving yards: Over 8.5 (-104), Under 8.5 (-118)

Top Player Props

Aaron Rodgers to complete 25+ passes AND Green Bay win: +210

+210 Robert Tonyan to have 4+ receptions AND Green Bay win: +280

+280 Christian Watson to have 6+ receptions AND Green Bay win: +310

+310 Baker Mayfield to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Los Angeles win: +630

+630 Baker Mayfield to complete 20+ passes AND Los Angeles win: +680

+680 Tyler Higbee to have 4+ receptions AND Los Angeles win: +750

