Rams vs. Packers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 15

The Rams and Packers will close out Week 15 with a Monday Night Football showdown in Green Bay. FanDuel Sportsbook gets you ready with its odds, props, and parlays.
Two 2021 contenders that have fallen on hard times this season will clash as Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. L.A. has endured a ton of injuries to key players like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in its Super Bowl title defense, but a miracle comeback on TNF in Las Vegas stopped a six-game losing streak, giving a rare highlight to a disastrous 4-9 campaign.
Green Bay has endured its own disappointing season at 5-8, but has won two of four following a five-game skid, including a win over arch-rival Chicago last Sunday. Heading into this NFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 15
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 19 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Green Bay Packers -7.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Rams +7.5 (+115)
- Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-340) / New York Giants (+275)
- Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-105) / UNDER 39.5 (-115)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- AJ Dillon: +650
- Christian Watson: +650
- Aaron Jones: +700
- Cam Akers: +750
- Allen Lazard: +1100
- Romeo Doubs: +1500
- Robert Tonyan: +1600
- Van Jefferson: +1700
- Tyler Higbee: +1900
- Tutu Atwell: +2200
- Ben Skowroneck: +2200
- Randall Cobb: +2200
Anytime TD Scorer
- AJ Dillon: +135
- Christian Watson: +145
- Cam Akers: +150
- Aaron Jones: +155
- Allen Lazard: +260
- Romeo Doubs: +370
- Robert Tonyan: +400
- Van Jefferson: +410
- Tyler Higbee: +450
- Tutu Atwell: +500
- Ben Skowroneck: +500
To Score 2+ Touchdowns
- AJ Dillon: +750
- Christian Watson: +750
- Aaron Jones: +850
- Cam Akers: +900
- Allen Lazard: +2000
- Robert Tonyan: +3200
- Romeo Doubs: +3400
- Van Jefferson: +3500
- Tyler Higbee: +4600
Top Rams vs Packers Over/Unders
- Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 228.5
- Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-104), Under 1.5 (-122)
- Aaron Rodgers pass completions: Over 21.5 (-102), Under 21.5 (-130)
- Baker Mayfield passing yards: 193.5
- Baker Mayfield passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+196), Under 1.5 (-260)
- Baker Mayfield pass completions: 17.5
- Cam Akers rushing yards: 55.5
- Aaron Jones rushing yards: 55.5
- AJ Dillon rushing yards: 49.5
- Kyren Williams rushing yards: 17.5
- Baker Mayfield rushing yards: 10.5
- Christian Watson receiving yards: 48.5
- Allen Lazard receiving yards: 42.5
- Tutu Atwell receiving yards: 35.5
- Van Jefferson receiving yards: 31.5
- Ben Skowronek receiving yards: 30.5
- Tyler Higbee receiving yards: 26.5
- Robert Tonyan receiving yards: Over 21.5 (-104), Under 21.5 (-118)
- Aaron Jones receiving yards: Over 20.5 (-105), Under 20.5 (-115)
- AJ Dillon receiving yards: Over 10.5 (-108), Under 10.5 (-112)
- Brandon Powell receiving yards: Over 8.5 (-104), Under 8.5 (-118)
Top Player Props
- Aaron Rodgers to complete 25+ passes AND Green Bay win: +210
- Robert Tonyan to have 4+ receptions AND Green Bay win: +280
- Christian Watson to have 6+ receptions AND Green Bay win: +310
- Baker Mayfield to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Los Angeles win: +630
- Baker Mayfield to complete 20+ passes AND Los Angeles win: +680
- Tyler Higbee to have 4+ receptions AND Los Angeles win: +750
