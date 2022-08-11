Ralph Lauren Plays Within the Lines in 2022 US Open Collection

This year’s collection is inspired by the white lines on the court, featured prominently in shirts, sweaters, dresses, and more.

Ralph Lauren will be the U.S. Open tennis championships’ official outfitter for the 17th consecutive year, the luxury brand announced on Thursday. This year, the collection is inspired by the literal lines on the court where the world’s premier players compete.

Anyone who’s played or watched tennis before will recognize the iconic T that separates the lines of the tennis court. That white line features prominently on the outfits for the 400 ball crew members, separating bold bursts of orange and apple green atop a grounding shade of navy on the shirt, made with yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles.

Ralph Lauren is also now the tournament’s official sunglass sponsor, and offers two styles of shades featuring the U.S. Open logos and the ubiquitous Pony player in what the brand is calling a Havana colorway.

The retail men’s, women’s, and children’s collections feature shades of navy, green, and white that evoke the U.S. Open’s classic hardcourt colors. Offerings include t-shirts, polos, sweaters, sweatshirts, and track jackets for men, and tees, polos, dresses, and varsity jackets for women.

For the second straight year, Ralph Lauren and Wilson will continue to collect the plastic cans containing the Open’s tennis balls for future fabric production. Last year, the company said it collected more than 540 pounds worth of plastic over the course of the two-week event, which was ultimately processed into high-quality yarn.

Ralph Lauren will offer personalized polos, water bottles and totes on its website through what it’s calling an innovative printing process. Additionally, Ralph Lauren will host a live shopping event on TikTok during the tournament that will highlight one exclusive item from the 2022 retail collection.