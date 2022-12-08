About Boardroom

Betting December 8, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Raiders vs. Rams Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 14

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have all the odds and props you need as the Raiders go for their fourth-straight win and the Rams try to right the ship.

Things haven’t exactly gone as planned this season for the two teams opening NFL Week 14, as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. A 2-7 start under new head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t what Las Vegas expected, but Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have since helped the Silver & Black to three straight wins leading into another winnable contest that the Raiders need to have.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams lost Cooper Kupp for the season, Matthew Stafford is hurt, the Rams are 3-9, and we’re up to the part of the season where Baker Mayfield is claimed off waivers to possibly start on TNF. Yikes. Heading into this inter-conference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Raiders vs. Rams odds as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Rams Odds: NFL Week 14

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 8 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Las Vegas Raiders -6.5 (-118) / Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-104)
  • Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (-290) / Los Angeles Rams (+235)
  • Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-105) / UNDER 43.5 (-115)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Davante Adams: +440
  • Josh Jacobs: +470
  • Cam Akers: +900
  • Mack Hollins: +1000
  • Zamir White: +1000
  • Ameer Abdullah: +1000
  • Foster Moreau: +1200
  • Tyler Higbee: +1500
  • Ben Skowronek: +1700
  • Van Jefferson: +1700
  • Keelan Cole: +1800
  • Kyren Williams: +1800

Anytime TD Scorer
  • Davante Adams: -150
  • Josh Jacobs: -145
  • Cam Akers: +150
  • Mack Hollins: +210
  • Zamir White: +210
  • Ameer Abdullah: +210
  • Foster Moreau: +210
  • Tyler Higbee: +290
  • Ben Skowronek: +340
  • Van Jefferson: +340
  • Kyren Williams: +380

To Score 2+ TDs
  • Davante Adams: +340
  • Josh Jacobs: +370
  • Cam Akers: +900
  • Mack Hollins: +1200
  • Zamir White: +1200
  • Ameer Abdullah: +1200
  • Foster Moreau: +1400
  • Tyler Higbee: +2100
  • Ben Skowronek: +2500
  • Van Jefferson: +2500

Top Raiders vs Rams Over/Unders

  • Derek Carr passing yards: 250.5
  • Derek Carr passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-115), Under 1.5 (-111)
  • Derek Carr pass completions: 21.5
  • Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 89.5
  • Cam Akers rushing yards: 44.5
  • Kyren Williams rushing yards: 24.5
  • Davante Adams receiving yards: 88.5
  • Mack Hollins receiving yards: 45.5
  • Van Jefferson receiving yards: 37.5
  • Foster Moreau receiving yards: 33.5
  • Tyler Higbee receiving yards: 30.5
  • Josh Jacobs receiving yards: 20.5

Top Game Props

  • Las Vegas -5.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +220
  • Las Vegas -5.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +240
  • Los Angeles +5.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +270
  • Los Angeles +5.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +330

