Raiders vs. Rams Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 14

Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have all the odds and props you need as the Raiders go for their fourth-straight win and the Rams try to right the ship.

Things haven’t exactly gone as planned this season for the two teams opening NFL Week 14, as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. A 2-7 start under new head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t what Las Vegas expected, but Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have since helped the Silver & Black to three straight wins leading into another winnable contest that the Raiders need to have.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams lost Cooper Kupp for the season, Matthew Stafford is hurt, the Rams are 3-9, and we’re up to the part of the season where Baker Mayfield is claimed off waivers to possibly start on TNF. Yikes. Heading into this inter-conference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Raiders vs. Rams odds as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Rams Odds: NFL Week 14

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Las Vegas Raiders -6.5 (-118) / Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-104)

: Las Vegas Raiders -6.5 (-118) / Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-104) Moneyline : Las Vegas Raiders (-290) / Los Angeles Rams (+235)

: Las Vegas Raiders (-290) / Los Angeles Rams (+235) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-105) / UNDER 43.5 (-115)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Davante Adams: +440

+440 Josh Jacobs: +470

+470 Cam Akers: +900

+900 Mack Hollins: +1000

+1000 Zamir White: +1000

+1000 Ameer Abdullah: +1000

+1000 Foster Moreau: +1200

+1200 Tyler Higbee: +1500

+1500 Ben Skowronek: +1700

+1700 Van Jefferson: +1700

+1700 Keelan Cole: +1800

+1800 Kyren Williams: +1800

Anytime TD Scorer

Davante Adams: -150

-150 Josh Jacobs: -145

-145 Cam Akers: +150

+150 Mack Hollins: +210

+210 Zamir White: +210

+210 Ameer Abdullah: +210

+210 Foster Moreau: +210

+210 Tyler Higbee: +290

+290 Ben Skowronek: +340

+340 Van Jefferson: +340

+340 Kyren Williams: +380

To Score 2+ TDs

Davante Adams: +340

+340 Josh Jacobs: +370

+370 Cam Akers: +900

+900 Mack Hollins: +1200

+1200 Zamir White: +1200

+1200 Ameer Abdullah: +1200

+1200 Foster Moreau: +1400

+1400 Tyler Higbee: +2100

+2100 Ben Skowronek: +2500

+2500 Van Jefferson: +2500

Top Raiders vs Rams Over/Unders

Derek Carr passing yards: 250.5

250.5 Derek Carr passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-115), Under 1.5 (-111)

Over 1.5 (-115), Under 1.5 (-111) Derek Carr pass completions: 21.5

21.5 Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 89.5

89.5 Cam Akers rushing yards: 44.5

44.5 Kyren Williams rushing yards: 24.5

24.5 Davante Adams receiving yards: 88.5

88.5 Mack Hollins receiving yards: 45.5

45.5 Van Jefferson receiving yards: 37.5

37.5 Foster Moreau receiving yards: 33.5

33.5 Tyler Higbee receiving yards: 30.5

30.5 Josh Jacobs receiving yards: 20.5

Top Game Props

Las Vegas -5.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +220

+220 Las Vegas -5.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +240

+240 Los Angeles +5.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +270

+270 Los Angeles +5.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +330

