The brand’s latest unveiling will have you decked and ready to live in a pineapple under the sea. Get it?

Courtesy of PUMA

It’s the collab we didn’t ask for, but seriously needed. Puma and Spongebob Squarepants are dropping a joint capsule, full of playful pieces that’ll bring you back to childhood, watching a new episode of the squeaky-voiced protagonist week after week.

Right in time for spring, the line uses floral prints and sunny, summer-ready colors throughout, while select pieces feature SpongeBob and Patrick on a jellyfishing journey.

The forthcoming collection includes a special footwear lineup sneakers as a tribute to SpongeBob and Patrick. Look out for reimagined versions of the Suede, Slipstream, RS-Slide, Future Rider, and others that are elevated with SpongeBob detailing, while his sidekick Patrick gets his own version of the Rider FV.

Courtesy of PUMA

On the apparel front, standout silhouettes include the T7 tracksuit, plus essentials like T-shirts and hoodies. Lastly, accessories arrive in the form of a bucket hat and utility pouch, rounding out a collection ideal for fashion icons of all ages.

This isn’t the first time the beloved yellow sponge has received his own merch drop. It all started in with BAPE in 2008, then Nike did a special iteration of its Kyrie Low 2 sneakers in 2019 and Timberland followed through with a boot collection weeks later. Two years later, Vans got in on the fun and featured the entire cast — Mr. Krabs, Gary, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Tentacles, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, Larry the Lobster and even The Flying Dutchman.

The Puma x SpongeBob SquarePants collection is available starting Friday at puma.com, Puma stores, with retail prices ranging from $20 to $100 USD.