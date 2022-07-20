Xbox is partnering with women’s sports teams and celebrity talent in an effort to amplify representation for women across sports and gaming.

On Wednesday, Xbox revealed a new campaign — Power Her Dreams — meant to inspire the next greatest women gamers and athletes.

As part of the effort, Xbox is teaming up with the England Senior Women’s Football Team, the France Senior Women’s Football Team, the Atlanta Dream, the New York Liberty, and celebrity talent, including Vanessa Bryant, to launch a group of programs and activities exclusively for women. The new effort comes as part of the gaming company’s commitment to helping amplify the representation of women across sports and gaming.

The campaign features several moving parts, all leading to the ultimate goal of inspiring more women to take their place in these industries typically dominated by men.

Submit a Dream

Xbox is inviting women to share their dreams on the Power Her Dreams campaign website between July 20 and Sept. 30 and to choose one of two charities to which Microsoft will make a donation. Xbox’s parent company is paying it forward by donating $10 for every dream submitted with up to a maximum donation of $50,000 per nonprofit organization.

The two nonprofits participating in the campaign are:

Girls Who Code , an international nonprofit on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and get more women jobs in the industry

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit named for Kobe and Gianna Bryant that supports young athletes in underserved communities

“Here at Xbox, we are dedicated to helping uplift and support the next generation of women leaders and their dreams. Whether it’s stepping onto basketball’s highest stage, snagging the spotlight as the next big name in streaming, or captivating a continent with a summer of soccer, it’s fundamental to support amazing female achievements and help bring those dreams into reality,” said Kirsten Ward, Xbox’s VP of Global Integrated Marketing, in an official news release. “This will be one of the first steps of Xbox’s commitment to amplifying representation of women in sports and gaming.”

The Partners

There are some big names involved with the campaign, including Sabrina Ionescu, Rhyne Howard, and Zaila Avant-Garde, and if you submit a dream to the campaign, it may be highlighted at an upcoming WNBA game.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the programming the Power Her Dreams campaign will be heading with more all-star partners.