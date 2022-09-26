Phoenix Suns Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Co. will rock jerseys that boast the sunrise/sunset gradient that first gained popularity in 2020.

The Phoenix Suns are the latest NBA franchise to unveil their Statement Edition jerseys.

The official Suns Twitter account revealed the uniforms ahead of the team’s media day on Monday, calling it “a new look and a new chapter for The Valley.”

The jerseys build on the Valley motif that first appeared in 2020, complete with the familiar sunrise/sunset gradient on a black chassis. The gradient design continues on the short’s trim and the outline of “SUNS” is in bold lettering along the length of each side. The “PHX” inscription on the jersey also gets the twilight treatment.

The Statement Edition uniforms are the second set the Suns have revealed this preseason; they announced an old school uniform celebrating their 1992 NBA Finals run in August. The Hardwood Classic jerseys will have the Nike Swoosh on the upper left whereas the Statement Edition will have the Jumpman logo embroidered instead.

A resiliency forged by desert heat.



Both jerseys will carry the Paypal emblem on the upper right. Paypal has been Phoenix’s partner since 2018 and the deal is set to expire at the end of this campaign. Recently, the financial services platform threatened to sever ties with the organization if Robert Sarver continued as owner after his year-long suspension concluded. The embattled businessman, however, confirmed he plans to sell both the Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of several accusations of workplace misconduct and harassment within both franchises.

The Suns will debut their Statement Edition uniforms when when they open the season against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Oct. 19.

