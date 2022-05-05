Philadelphia Union, Planet Fitness Partner for Better Health

The Philadelphia Union and Planet Fitness agreed on a new partnership deal that makes it the MLS club’s official fitness center, the companies announced Thursday.

Boasting more registered members than any other fitness club in the US, Planet Fitness is known for its “judgement free zone” and marks the 14th new partner the Union have added to their portfolio season.

“Encouraging healthy lifestyles and providing an inclusive and judgement-free environment for our players, staff, fans, and community are at the core of Philadelphia Union values, which directly aligns with all that Planet Fitness stands for,” said Charlie Slonaker, the Union’s chief revenue officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Union family and look forward to working together.”

As part of the partnership, Planet Fitness will be able to host activations at the Subaru Park Plaza during four regular season home games and will be the presenting sponsor of the final score graphics on the Union’s social media channels after each regular season game. Planet Fitness will also be the presenting partner for multiple sweepstakes held on the Union’s social platforms for an autographed team item.

“This new partnership reflects our quest to enrich the community by providing a safe and welcoming place for anyone,” said Christine Smith, National Fitness Partner’s chief marketing officer. “We’re looking forward to sharing our knowledge and fitness solutions with the Philadelphia Union community, and excited to be involved in enhancing the performance of the players.”

Planet Fitness joins the following new partners this season for the Union:

NRG (Green Mountain Energy)

Moravia Health

Cintron

Everwash

Sofitel

LSA

SEPTA

Atomic Data

Promo Grill

Nonna’s Pizza

The Wing Kitchen

Scoops N’ Smiles

Chickie’s & Pete’s

That’s all comes in addition to a Major League Soccer-wide partnership announced on Wednesday with crypto fan token platform Socios.

Philadelphia played its first MLS match in 2010. Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman acquired a minority stake in the club in 2020, the same year the Union captured the Supporters’ Shield for best regular season record, the team’s first major trophy in franchise history.