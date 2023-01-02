Paul George Contract & Salary Breakdown

He’s been one of the NBA’s premier two-way players for over a decade. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind the Clippers’ Paul George contract.

Like most star players, Paul George’s career comes with multiple acts. After the Indiana Pacers drafted him 10th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, George seemed to have superstardom written all over him. Then, in a Team USA exhibition in 2015, George broke his leg, costing him almost a year of his career.

George’s recovery was as impressive as it was spirited, resulting in All-Star nods in both of his final two seasons in Indy. And after a quick stint in Oklahoma City alongside Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, PG13 finally made his way back to his native southern California via trade to the Los Angeles Clippers before the 2019-20 season.

George was a big part of the Clippers making their first Western Conference Finals appearance in team history. And though he and the team have yet to play for a championship, he decided to re-sign. He is in year two of a four-year, $177 million deal, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers.

Paul George Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4 (fourth year is player option)

Total value: $176,265,466

Average annual value: $44,066,367

Free agency: 2024 or 2025

2021-22 salary: $39,344,900

2022-23: $42,492,568

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2023-24: $45,640,165

2024-25: $48,787,763 player option

Should George opt out after next season, he would leave over $48 million on the table to be a free agent before his age-34 season. A lot of the Clippers’ success depends on George and Kawhi Leonard being on the floor together. Though George has been phenomenal in Kawhi’s absence, the Western Conference is too stacked for him to lift the Clippers to title contention alone. In his 13-year career, George has been named an All-Star seven times and All-NBA six times. The Clippers are currently fifth in a crowded West at 21-17, as of Jan. 2.

Paul George’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $268,660,574

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023-24: $337,260,574 (requires exercising player option)

