What a Pascal Siakam Supermax Would Mean for the Raptors

Pascal Siakam is off to an absurd-but-predictable start to the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam appears to be closing in on supermax eligibility. It could get tricky for Toronto if it wants to keep its core together.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam is already a bonafide star in the NBA, and if his red-hot start to the 2022 season is any indication, he will be the latest to become eligible for a supermax extension.

Through five games, the 28-year-old is averaging a team-high 25 points, along with nine rebounds and eight assists. This isn’t new for Siakam. He’s been selected to two All-NBA teams, one All-Star game, and won Most Improved Player amid a championship season in 2019.

Even though he’s already appeared on two All-NBA teams, he isn’t eligible for the supermax extension just yet. However, another All-NBA bid would change that since this is his seventh season in the league — one of the supermax criteria.

Pascal Siakam’s Contract

Salary figures via Spotrac

Years: 4

4 Total Value: $136,905,216

$136,905,216 Avg. Salary: $34,226,304

$34,226,304 2022-23 Salary: $35,448,672

$35,448,672 2023-24 Salary: $37,893,408

$37,893,408 Guaranteed at Signing: $136,905,216

$136,905,216 Year Signed: 2020-21

2020-21 UFA: 2024

What It Means For Toronto

A supermax for Siakam might cause issues for the Raptors. They already have $164.5 million committed this season, which ranks 14th in the NBA, but things will get tricky in the years to come. Here’s what Toronto is dealing with:

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. both have player options next season worth a combined $41.6 million.

2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes will become eligible for the rookie max following the 2023-24 season.

following the 2023-24 season. He could cost up to $205 million over five years beginning in 2025 (25% of the cap).

beginning in 2025 (25% of the cap). OG Anunoby has a player option ($19.9 million) after the 2023-24 season.

It’s a good problem for the Raptors to have, all things considered. They have a winning group of young stars, but they’ll have to make some difficult decisions unless GM Masai Ujiri is willing to dip deep into the luxury tax threshold, which should only grow with the league’s revenue.

As far as Siakam is concerned, this isn’t a make-or-break year for a supermax deal. He’ll be eligible if he makes an All-NBA team next season if he misses it this season. If he continues at this pace, then it shouldn’t be an issue.

