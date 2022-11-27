Packers vs. Eagles Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Boardroom looks at the latest odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight’s Sunday Night Football showdown between the Packers and Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles look to regain momentum and maintain NFC East control as Jalen Hurts and company host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers revealed this week that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb since Week 5, which could partially explain why the Pack have lost six of seven to fall out of the playoff picture. That includes, most recently, a 10-point defeat to Tennessee in prime time.

After losing their first game of the season a couple weeks back, Philly had to come back for a one-point win against Indianapolis in a game that revealed both fortitude and weakness. Three-loss Dallas lurks in the divisional race if the Eagles falter at home against Green Bay. Heading into this NFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Eagles Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 27 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-115) / Green Bay Packers +6.5 (-115)

: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-115) / Green Bay Packers +6.5 (-115) Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (-295) / Green Bay Packers (+240)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-295) / Green Bay Packers (+240) Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-105) / UNDER 46.5 (-115)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

A.J. Brown: +600

+600 Jalen Hurts: +650

+650 Miles Sanders: +700

+700 Aaron Jones: +900

+900 DeVonta Smith: +950

+950 Allen Lazard: +1200

+1200 AJ Dillon: +1500

+1500 Christian Watson: +1600

+1600 Jack Stoll: +2000

+2000 Robert Tonyan: +2300

+2300 Boston Scott: +2500

+2500 Quez Watkins: +2500

Anytime TD Scorer

A.J. Brown: -110

-110 Jalen Hurts: +100

+100 Miles Sanders: +105

+105 Aaron Jones: +135

+135 DeVonta Smith: +160

+160 Allen Lazard: +230

+230 AJ Dillon: +250

+250 Christian Watson: +290

+290 Jack Stoll: +440

+440 Robert Tonyan: +440

+440 Randall Cobb: +500

To Score 2+ TDs

A.J. Brown: +480

+480 Jalen Hurts: +550

+550 Miles Sanders: +600

+600 Aaron Jones: +750

+750 DeVonta Smith: +850

+850 Allen Lazard: +1500

+1500 AJ Dillon: +1500

+1500 Christian Watson: +2000

+2000 Robert Tonyan: +3900

Top Packers-Eagles Over/Unders

Jalen Hurts passing yards: 228.5

228.5 Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)

Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138) Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102) Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 221.5

221.5 Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+124), Under 1.5 (-158)

Over 1.5 (+124), Under 1.5 (-158) Aaron Rodgers pass completions: 21.5

21.5 Miles Sanders rushing yards: 66.5

66.5 Aaron Jones rushing yards: 57.5

57.5 Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 47.5

47.5 AJ Dillon rushing yards: 33.5

33.5 A.J. Brown receiving yards: 71.5

71.5 DeVonta Smith receiving yards : 56.5

: 56.5 Allen Lazard receiving yards : 46.5

: 46.5 Christian Watson receiving yards : 40.5

: 40.5 Randall Cobb receiving yards : 32.5

: 32.5 Robert Tonyan receiving yards : 25.5

: 25.5 Aaron Jones receiving yards : 23.5

: 23.5 Jack Stoll receiving yards: 12.5

Top Player Props

Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: +124

+124 Jalen Hurts to complete 20+ passes AND Philadelphia win: +200

+200 Aaron Rodgers to throw 2+ TDs AND Green Bay win: +450

+450 Aaron Rodgers to complete 20+ passes AND Green Bay win: +480

