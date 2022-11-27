About Boardroom

Sports November 27, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Packers vs. Eagles Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Boardroom looks at the latest odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight’s Sunday Night Football showdown between the Packers and Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles look to regain momentum and maintain NFC East control as Jalen Hurts and company host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers revealed this week that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb since Week 5, which could partially explain why the Pack have lost six of seven to fall out of the playoff picture. That includes, most recently, a 10-point defeat to Tennessee in prime time.

After losing their first game of the season a couple weeks back, Philly had to come back for a one-point win against Indianapolis in a game that revealed both fortitude and weakness. Three-loss Dallas lurks in the divisional race if the Eagles falter at home against Green Bay. Heading into this NFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Eagles Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 27 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-115) / Green Bay Packers +6.5 (-115)
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-295) / Green Bay Packers (+240)
  • Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-105) / UNDER 46.5 (-115)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • A.J. Brown: +600
  • Jalen Hurts: +650
  • Miles Sanders: +700
  • Aaron Jones: +900
  • DeVonta Smith: +950
  • Allen Lazard: +1200
  • AJ Dillon: +1500
  • Christian Watson: +1600
  • Jack Stoll: +2000
  • Robert Tonyan: +2300
  • Boston Scott: +2500
  • Quez Watkins: +2500

Anytime TD Scorer
  • A.J. Brown: -110
  • Jalen Hurts: +100
  • Miles Sanders: +105
  • Aaron Jones: +135
  • DeVonta Smith: +160
  • Allen Lazard: +230
  • AJ Dillon: +250
  • Christian Watson: +290
  • Jack Stoll: +440
  • Robert Tonyan: +440
  • Randall Cobb: +500

To Score 2+ TDs
  • A.J. Brown: +480
  • Jalen Hurts: +550
  • Miles Sanders: +600
  • Aaron Jones: +750
  • DeVonta Smith: +850
  • Allen Lazard: +1500
  • AJ Dillon: +1500
  • Christian Watson: +2000
  • Robert Tonyan: +3900

Top Packers-Eagles Over/Unders

  • Jalen Hurts passing yards: 228.5
  • Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)
  • Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)
  • Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 221.5
  • Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+124), Under 1.5 (-158)
  • Aaron Rodgers pass completions: 21.5
  • Miles Sanders rushing yards: 66.5
  • Aaron Jones rushing yards: 57.5
  • Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 47.5
  • AJ Dillon rushing yards: 33.5
  • A.J. Brown receiving yards: 71.5
  • DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 56.5
  • Allen Lazard receiving yards: 46.5
  • Christian Watson receiving yards: 40.5
  • Randall Cobb receiving yards: 32.5
  • Robert Tonyan receiving yards: 25.5
  • Aaron Jones receiving yards: 23.5
  • Jack Stoll receiving yards: 12.5

Top Player Props

  • Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: +124
  • Jalen Hurts to complete 20+ passes AND Philadelphia win: +200
  • Aaron Rodgers to throw 2+ TDs AND Green Bay win: +450
  • Aaron Rodgers to complete 20+ passes AND Green Bay win: +480

