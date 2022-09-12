Pac-12 Names Fanaply Official Digital Fan Engagement Partner

The Pac-12 has announced a multi-year partnership with Fanaply, an eco-friendly collectibles and NFT solution provider, making the company its official digital fan engagement partner.

The conference will exclusively work with Fanaply to implement a digital fan engagement strategy to engage its community with NFTs and digital collectibles. The partnership kicks off with a free collectible NFT for all Pac-12 fans, with more drops coming throughout the football season, leading up to the championship game in December.

“We are very excited to select Fanaply, who will be a collaborative partner in our collective effort to build and issue desirable, utility-driven NFTs and digital collectibles for Pac-12 fans,” Pac-12 executive VP of sales Steve Tseng said in a statement. “We have known Fanaply’s executive team for many years and have the utmost trust in their capabilities in the NFT space.”

Fanaply primarily works with sports, music, and entertainment brands. Its partners include Coachella, Death Row Records, American Express, and the Kentucky Derby. Fanaply-based NFTs mint on the Polygon blockchain, and the company partners with Offsetra to offset its energy output.

Throughout the Pac-12 football season, Fanaply will also release limited-edition NFTs linked to rewards and VIP experiences to encourage fans to engage with the conference’s digital plans.

“The Pac-12’s storied history, talented teams, and dedicated fan base offer exciting opportunities for the conference to enter into the digital collectible and NFT space. At Fanaply, we pride ourselves on working closely with our partners to create unique, scalable, and accessible NFT experiences that resonate with fans,” Fanaply Chief Commercial Officer Danielle Maged said in a release. “We look forward to working with the Pac-12 to bring fans the ability to collect digital mementos from their favorite teams, tournaments, and moments in time.”