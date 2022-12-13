OVO Taps Into 90s Nostalgia with Looney Tunes Capsule

The brand’s newest line boasts playful nods to yesteryear, showcasing the iconic cast of Looney Tunes characters.

OVO, Drake’s lifestyle brand, has launched its new collection, and this line is all about nostalgia for millennials and 90s babies alike. Modeled by UCLA shooting guard Amari Bailey, pieces include hoodies, shirts, a varsity jacket, sweats, caps, and beanies. In terms of accessories, OVO is offering keychains, backpacks, trading cards and a water bottle.

The construction and graphics blend the aesthetic of October’s Very Own with the most recognizable characters from the cartoon on display from every angle. Bugs Bunny appears in a ski ensemble and his signature stance while munching on a carrot. Other pieces feature the ensemble cast of Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil, Wile E. Coyote, and Tweety Bird.

Perhaps the most standout piece is the fully lined varsity jacket ($698). With white sleeves made of 100% leather, the iconic phrase, “That’s all, Folks!” is embroidered on the back below the full cast. Not to be outdone in the graphics department, OVO’s owl emblem is patched on focal points of all products.

Ranging in price from $12-$698, the OVO x Looney Tunes drop is available to shop at us.octobersveryown.com.

