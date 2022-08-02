Overtime Elite’s Atlanta arena will host The Crew League, where 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Babyface Ray, and others will hoop for $250,000.

The Crew League, an unscripted sports competition series in which celebrities and their crews or entourages face off against each other for bragging rights at a $250,000 prize, will partner with Overtime and film its fourth season this weekend at Overtime Elite’s arena in Atlanta, the companies announced Tuesday.

The eight-team, single elimination tournament will feature major names in hip-hop. Team captains competing for the quarter-million prize include 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, NLE Choppa, Waka Flocka, Joyner Lucas, and Babyface Ray.

Images courtesy of Overtime Elite & The Crew League

Trinidad James, Funny Marco, and Buster Scher will be among the hosts for a series of eight to 10 episodes that will include the seven total games, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content all premiering Sept. 30 on cable network Revolt. Additional captains, hosts, and attendees will be announced in the weeks leading up to the premiere.

“Overtime and The Crew League both win at the intersection of sports and culture so partnering was a natural fit,” said Brandon Rhodes, Overtime’s Vice President of Business Development. “When you factor in our real-time social strategy and our ability to integrate brands we knew this would be a winning formula.”

Overtime will feature short-form content from The Crew League across all its social channels, a win for The Crew League given that it says 76% of its audience falls in the 18-35 age demographic while sharing a vision of meshing sports culture with the culture of music and hip-hop.

Images courtesy of Overtime Elite & The Crew League

“The Crew League was built to empower exceptional artists, entertainers, and their crews at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture,” said Jordan A. Stern, The Crew League’s co-founder and COO. “We are excited to maximize the sheer power of Overtime’s global distribution and long-established track record in delivering sports content to Gen-Z and Millennial consumers, giving The Crew League the commercial awareness we need to grow and flourish even further.”