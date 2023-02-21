About Boardroom

Sports February 21, 2023
Overtime Boxing to Launch on DAZN this August

Overtime is launching a boxing brand called OTX, with four cards coming this summer to DAZN.

Overtime is getting into boxing. Following the launches of its Overtime Elite basketball league and OT7 football league, the company announced on Tuesday that its boxing arm, OTX, will launch in August with four weekend match cards, streaming on DAZN.

OTX will feature year-round social-driven content highlighting the to-be-announced male and female fighters. They will all be pros and at least 18 years of age. Competitors will vie in their first summer series from the Overtime Elite arena in Atlanta.

DAZN will be the exclusive media rights holders for year one, with Brandon Rhodes moving from Overtime’s vice president of business development to the general manager of boxing. Energy drink brand C4 Energy is on board as OTX’s inaugural sponsor.

“These next waves of fighters have remarkable stories of grit and perseverance,” Rhodes said in a release. “We feel privileged that we can help empower them as they work to reach their dreams and share their stories with Overtime’s millions of fans. As with Overtime Elite and OT7, we’re going to work with our partners at DAZN to innovate and disrupt, all with a fan-first and fighter-first approach.”

Overtime’s reach on social media will allow the next-gen boxers to build their personal brands in and out of the ring as they prepare to fight in this new venture.

“We are massive fans of what Brandon and the team at Overtime have been doing and their vision is a natural fit on the platform”, said Joe Markowski CEO North America, DAZN Group. “We are both disruptors in the market, and with our best-in-class production and knowledge of the sport, we are confident we can create something very special.”

Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.