The Dawgs. Well, the Georgia Bulldogs won college football’s big ol’ dang ol’ national championship last season and still haven’t lost a game since.

The Buckeyes. Well, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost their most recent game, a 45-23 stomping from arch-rival Michigan.

On Saturday night in Atlanta, two of the amateur game’s true heavyweights meet for the first time since 1993 and just the second time ever. But this time, there’s much more than a Citrus Bowl trophy on the line — rather, the victor punches a ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship. For UGA, that means a shot at an incredible second straight title. For OSU, it might just mean an unprecedented rematch with the Team Up North on the game’s biggest stage.

No pressure, fellas.

With that in mind, let’s kick off our 2022 College Football Playoff predictions with Ohio State vs. Georgia at the Peach Bowl and roll through the latest odds and expert betting insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

CFP 2022: Georgia vs. Ohio State Odds

Moneyline

Ohio State Buckeyes: +215

Georgia Bulldogs: -265

Spread

Ohio State +6.5: -104

Georgia -6.5: -118

Over/under total points

OVER 62.5: -106

UNDER 62.5: -114

OSU vs. UGA College Football Playoff Prop Bets

Team prop specials

Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG in each half: +650

Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG: -350

1+ TD to be scored in each quarter: -180

Each team to score 1+ rushing TD AND 1+ passing TD: -165

8+ total TDs AND 4+ total FGs: +155

Each team to score 2+ TDs & 2+ FGs: +190

9+ total TDs & 5+ total FGs: +380

1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +400

Each team to score 2+ rushing TDs & 2+ passing TDs: +550

1+ TDs & 1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +700

10+ total TDs & 6+ total FGs: +1000

6+ TDs in each half: +1300

8+ TDs in each half: +13000

Winning margin

Ohio State by 1-13 points: +290

Ohio State by 14+: +1300

Georgia by 1-13 points: +150

Georgia by 14+: +180

Spread + over/under parlays

Ohio State +6.5 AND Over 61.5 points: +250

Ohio State +6.5 AND Under 61.5 points: +290

Georgia -6.5 AND Over 61.5 points: +240

Georgia -6.5 AND Under 61.5 points: +250

Ohio State vs. Georgia Prediction: College Football Playoff 2022

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes at TheDuel:

This matchup features a pair of powerhouse teams, but ones that play very different styles of football. Georgia is looking to defend their national title from a year ago and ranks second in the country in terms of points allowed at an outstanding 12.77 per game. Georgia also ranks ninth in yards allowed.

On the other side is the ferocious offensive attack of the Buckeyes. Ohio State ranks second in the country in points scored and sixth in yards per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is still one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and the offense hums behind his leadership.

Michigan and their top-10 defense showed what a stalwart defensive front can do to the Buckeyes’ offense. Stroud ended up tossing 349 yards but threw to costly interceptions in the defeat. That proves the difference.

Georgia vs. Ohio State CFP Prediction: UGA 27, OSU 21

Peach Bowl Best Bet: Georgia Bulldogs -6.5 (-110)

