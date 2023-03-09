Buxeda — the founder of Slam’s WSLAM — will take on a new division at Octagon that will oversee new signings and marketing for NCAA & WNBA clients, among other things.

Camille Buxeda, who founded and directed Slam’s WSLAM women’s vertical, was named Octagon’s Director of Women’s Basketball, the agency announced Thursday.

In her new role, Buxeda will lead Octagon women’s division, including oversight on new signings and marketing and strategic initiatives for NCAA and WNBA clients.

“This next chapter for me at Octagon is all about helping grow the game of women’s basketball in a new way,” Buxeda told Boardroom. “I’ve always been invested in amplifying the individual stories of the women in this sport and know that I can bring a fresh, creative perspective to this side of the business.”

Octagon has a long history of representing some of the biggest clients in women’s sports, from GOAT gymnast Simone Biles and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, to soccer superstar Trinity Rodman and the iconic broadcasting duo of Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer. Buxeda said she’ll carry on that legacy on the basketball side with a specific emphasis on storytelling, something she specialized in at WSLAM with 15 magazine covers, growing a six-figure social media following from scratch, and her previous position helping lead digital and social content at the WNBA.

“Octagon has such a strong history, representing some of the biggest names in women’s sports, and I hope to bring that same energy to this team,” Buxeda said.

Buxeda will now lead Octagon’s efforts in bringing top female hoopers to a current star-studded list of NBA players including Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Josh Giddey.

“Camille’s experience working with the biggest stars across the WNBA and NCAA, her reputation and relationships throughout the game, and her expertise marketing and magnifying women’s basketball make her the perfect addition to lead our women’s basketball practice,” Alex Saratsis, Octagon Basketball’s co-managing director, said. “She will be a major asset to our division, and as Camille has done throughout her career, she’ll help take women’s basketball and our clients to new levels.”