Oakley Jumps into Esports with Envy Gaming

The iconic eyewear and apparel brand will now outfit Envy’s esports teams, including OpTic Texas of the Call of Duty League.

On Wednesday, esports and entertainment company Envy Gaming announced a partnership with Oakley. The deal marks the eyewear and apparel leader’s first-ever sponsorship of a gaming and esports organization.

Under the terms of the partnership, Oakley will become a jersey sponsor for Envy Gaming’s top-ranked OpTic Halo and OpTic Valorant teams, as well as OpTic Texas in the Call of Duty League. The brand will also supply Envy Gaming with Oakley Authentic Prescription glasses specifically designed for adult gamers.

These glasses’ lenses are engineered to enhance visual contrast and provide sharp vision, featuring blue-light filtering technology. The frames are built to provide a comfortable, consistent fit while wearing gaming headsets, and a larger square lens shape offers an unobstructed field of view for a superior gaming experience.

Going forward, Oakley will be the exclusive eyewear partner for the OpTic’s professional esports players during all competitive matches and streams.

“Oakley’s commitment to creating positive change, disruption, and the innovative spirit they bring to their products and partnerships is a great fit for what we embody,” said Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy Gaming, in a release. “As more and more athletes, celebrities, musicians, and entertainers – look no further than Oakley’s roster of athletes – turn to gaming as a pastime and competitive outlet, we see an endless runway of opportunities for our partnership.”

Oakley has already partnered with a number of other elite athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Derwin James, Kylian Mbappé, Nigel Sylvester, and Olympians Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim. The company made its first esports strides last year when it signed Seth “Scump” Abner, one of the world’s most popular Call of Duty players. Scump was the first and only professional esports player on Oakley’s roster.

“The world of esports is continuing to grow and It’s key that we continue to level up our commitment to the world of gaming,” said Corey Hill, Head of Global Sports Marketing at Oakley, in an official statement. “New athletes are showing up in the scene every day and we pride ourselves in making sure we provide advanced eyewear for gamers of every level. Teaming up with a partner like Envy Gaming allows Oakley to reach talent and build on our offerings in the space.”