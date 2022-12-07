Nike, eBay Relaunch Legendary ‘eBay Dunk’ Shoe

In a true blast from the past, the Swoosh and the auction giant are honoring the late Sandy Bodecker with the return of 10 commemorative collector’s edition eBay Dunk pairs.

While Nike‘s SB Dunk debuted in 2002 as a specialized version of the popular silhouette meant to cater to skateboarders, the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low in the auction and trading company’s iconic blue, red, yellow, and green colorway made waves 20 years ago when one pair was auctioned for an unprecedented $30,000.

Notably, the samples of the specialty kicks were cut into pieces to protect the value of the original pair. The winning bidder’s identity was kept a secret for two decades. Until now.

On Wednesday, eBay and Nike revealed that Sandy Bodecker — the late, iconoclastic Nike SB designer — was the one to earn the distinction.

In honor of the silhouette’s 20th birthday, 10 special commemorative collector’s edition eBay Dunk pairs will be auctioned off on eBay starting Wednesday morning, with proceeds benefitting the Bodecker Foundation. Each pair includes a commemorative saw and will arrive in a skateable shoe box.

Images via eBay

The general release goes live at skate shops globally on Dec. 15 and launch live on Nike’s SNKRS app on Dec. 17. The new edition features three clear see-through panels in a design nod to the cut-up samples of the original pair.

“Twenty years ago, Sandy Bodecker set out to establish Nike’s place in the skateboarding world,” Gary Thaniel, eBay’s general manager of sneakers, said. “The Nike SB Dunk changed the game for sneakerheads, and while eBay has always been the place for hard-to-find Nike SB Dunk shoes from any era, it’s incredible that this one storied style is making a comeback.”

Skateboarder Paul Rodriguez showcasing the eBay Dunk (Image via eBay)

Additionally, the two brands are opening a pop-up Skate ‘Em Out Store in Portland on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 9-10) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT at the Bodecker Foundation, 2360 NW Quimby Road. The store will offer access to rare Nike SB Dunks like the SB Dunk Low Pro x Grateful Dead “Opti Yellow,” Nike SB Dunk High “De La Soul,” and Nike SB Dunk Low “Sour Apple” at the original $65 price from 2002 if they skate in the Dunks they want to buy at the Skate ‘Em Out Store.

That’s an offer that’ll make fans kick-flip their way to Portland in honor of the special eBay edition turning 20.

