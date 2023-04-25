From the first time he hopped on a bike at four years old and through his BMX career, Nigel Sylvester has done things his way. The multi-hyphenate sits down with Rich Kleiman for a special episode of “Out of Office.” Plus, we’re giving away a pair of Sylvester’s signature Jordans and a signed copy of his book.

From Miami to Barcelona, BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester is everywhere. He has ridden his bike to countless brand deals, all while disrupting a sport on his own terms. And it wasn’t until he broke his wrist that Sylvester saw what was truly possible.

In this week’s episode of “Out of Office,“ Rich Kleiman sits down with his friend to discuss how he’s built his personal brand in a sport where he has always stood out. From hopping on a tricycle at age four and accidentally performing his first trick, to curating his content series and subsequent book, Go, Sylvester feels like he’s manifested the life he’s living.

“When I first got on my bicycle, I didn’t know it would get to where it is now,” Nigel said. “I dreamt about it and wanted something like what it looks like now, but I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be. It’s a blessing.”

The two dive into Sylvester’s unique career in BMX that has taken him to where he is today. Topics include:

How he leverages YouTube and social media platforms to capitalize on some of his best professional moments

His plethora of partnerships

Working with Nike and designing his custom Air Ship

Crafting his passion projects

Building his lasting legacy

…and much more.

