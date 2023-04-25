About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs April 25, 2023
How Nigel Sylvester Disrupted BMX on His Own Terms

From the first time he hopped on a bike at four years old and through his BMX career, Nigel Sylvester has done things his way. The multi-hyphenate sits down with Rich Kleiman for a special episode of “Out of Office.” Plus, we’re giving away a pair of Sylvester’s signature Jordans and a signed copy of his book.

Click here to listen to the full episode

From Miami to Barcelona, BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester is everywhere. He has ridden his bike to countless brand deals, all while disrupting a sport on his own terms. And it wasn’t until he broke his wrist that Sylvester saw what was truly possible.

Boardroom is teaming up with Nigel Sylvester to give you guys a chance to win a signed copy of his book, GO, and a pair of Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1s.

In this week’s episode of “Out of Office, Rich Kleiman sits down with his friend to discuss how he’s built his personal brand in a sport where he has always stood out. From hopping on a tricycle at age four and accidentally performing his first trick, to curating his content series and subsequent book, Go, Sylvester feels like he’s manifested the life he’s living.

“When I first got on my bicycle, I didn’t know it would get to where it is now,” Nigel said. “I dreamt about it and wanted something like what it looks like now, but I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be. It’s a blessing.”

The two dive into Sylvester’s unique career in BMX that has taken him to where he is today. Topics include:

  • How he leverages YouTube and social media platforms to capitalize on some of his best professional moments
  • His plethora of partnerships
  • Working with Nike and designing his custom Air Ship
  • Crafting his passion projects
  • Building his lasting legacy

…and much more.

Click here to listen and subscribe to “The ETCs” with Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez, and “Out of Office” with Rich Kleiman.

Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.