NHL Betting Guide: Rangers vs. Lightning Game 4

The New York Rangers let a commanding 3-0 lead slip through their fingers on Sunday, but there’s still an opportunity to steal home ice from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals.

Which of these two squads will take another step towards a meeting with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final?

Betting lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All ratings are out of five stars. All NHL betting odds and totals come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning: Game 4

NOTE: Stars represent how much numberFire recommends risking on a wager relative to what you would normally bet.

Rangers ML (+150): 1 Star

Rangers +1.5 (-178): 2 Stars

Under 5.5 (-130): 1 Star

Our model is saying to pump the brakes on knotting this series at two.

While it does believe the Bolts win on Tuesday 57.1% of the time overall, their moneyline comes at a substantial -182 cost. In fact, it’s actually showing value on the +150 (40.0% implied odds) mark the Rangers hold, expecting them to win 42.9% of the time.

My personal favorite on the board is also the model’s — New York keeping this low-scoring affair close and covering a one-goal spread. Not only has it happened in all three games, but it feels like a slam dunk if we’re considering the under as well. Overall, numberFire’s model expects the “Rags” to cover 68.1% of the time against these 64.0% implied odds.

However, this low total also gets the nod of approval. Personally, I’ll bet a bit lighter with both of these squads combining for 6.0 expected goals per 60 minutes thus far in the series. We also have yet to see an overtime contest during these three games.

Still, the model gives one-star conviction, predicting that this one stays south of six goals 59.2% of the time. It’s easy to see why when nine of the 10 most similar contests to this one in our database fell short of this total.

All in all, the lean on the under just adds to my conviction on the Rangers’ puckline, and that’s where I’ll be most in Game 4.

— Austin Swaim