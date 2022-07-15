NFT Sales Roundup: Serena Williams Snags Rare Clone X

This week’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and more.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 193,000 buyers spent more than $150 million on NFTs in the past seven days. That’s up 17% compared to the previous seven days, with projects like CryptoPunks and Art Blocks dominating sales.

Here are some percent changes in NFT sales and blockchain volume, per CryptoSlam:

Ethereum did $127.5 million in sales, up 21% compared to the past seven days.

CryptoPunks sales are up a whopping 974%.

Art Blocks sales are up 80%.

Moonbirds sales are down 48%.

Sales on the Solana blockchain are down 5%, while Flow has seen a 30% jump in transactions.

CryptoSlam’s figures indicate that CryptoPunks outsold Bored Ape Yacht Club and led in total revenue over the past week. CryptoPunks brought in $25.4 million, and BAYC only sold about half of that, with $13.4 million as of July 15. Art Blocks and Mutant Ape Yacht Club brought in $7.5 million and $6.4 million, respectively

More NFT news and data from the week of July 8 to 15:

Not so much new, but did you know NFT was selected as Collins Dictionary’s word of the year in 2021?

As the crypto winter rages on, NFT marketplace OpenSea cut 20% of its workforce earlier this week. OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer shared the news in a tweet, citing the need to prepare the company for a prolonged downturn in the market.

GameStop’s new NFT marketplace has been the talk of the crypto town this week, kind of. The platform rang in $1.8 million in sales on its first day, while the Coinbase NFT marketplace took a month to reach the $1 million mark after launch.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Serena Williams received a rare Clone X from RTFKT. The value of the NFT was not disclosed.

Mutant #8709 sold for $50,115 (39.99 ETH) on July 15.

Ringer #818 from Art Blocks sold for $202,365 (169.69 ETH) on July 14.

Punk #4464 sold for $2.6 million (2,500 ETH) on July 12.

Goblintown #8041 sold for $65,740 (60 ETH) on July 11.