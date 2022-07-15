NFT Sales Roundup: Serena Williams Snags Rare Clone X

This week’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and more.
CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 193,000 buyers spent more than $150 million on NFTs in the past seven days. That’s up 17% compared to the previous seven days, with projects like CryptoPunks and Art Blocks dominating sales.
Here are some percent changes in NFT sales and blockchain volume, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum did $127.5 million in sales, up 21% compared to the past seven days.
- CryptoPunks sales are up a whopping 974%.
- Art Blocks sales are up 80%.
- Moonbirds sales are down 48%.
- Sales on the Solana blockchain are down 5%, while Flow has seen a 30% jump in transactions.
CryptoSlam’s figures indicate that CryptoPunks outsold Bored Ape Yacht Club and led in total revenue over the past week. CryptoPunks brought in $25.4 million, and BAYC only sold about half of that, with $13.4 million as of July 15. Art Blocks and Mutant Ape Yacht Club brought in $7.5 million and $6.4 million, respectively
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
More NFT news and data from the week of July 8 to 15:
- Not so much new, but did you know NFT was selected as Collins Dictionary’s word of the year in 2021?
- As the crypto winter rages on, NFT marketplace OpenSea cut 20% of its workforce earlier this week. OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer shared the news in a tweet, citing the need to prepare the company for a prolonged downturn in the market.
- GameStop’s new NFT marketplace has been the talk of the crypto town this week, kind of. The platform rang in $1.8 million in sales on its first day, while the Coinbase NFT marketplace took a month to reach the $1 million mark after launch.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Serena Williams received a rare Clone X from RTFKT. The value of the NFT was not disclosed.
Mutant #8709 sold for $50,115 (39.99 ETH) on July 15.
Ringer #818 from Art Blocks sold for $202,365 (169.69 ETH) on July 14.
Punk #4464 sold for $2.6 million (2,500 ETH) on July 12.
Goblintown #8041 sold for $65,740 (60 ETH) on July 11.
Sign Up For Our Newsletters