NFT Sales Roundup: Bored Ape With Beam Eyes Sells for $800K

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Bored Ape Yacht Club, Autoglyphs, CryptoPunks, and more.
The top three highest-selling Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs in the past seven days all dawn the rare blue beam eyes.
Why are people snatching up these special Bored Apes? We’re opening a case to find out. In the meantime, let’s dive into the latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup.
CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 460,950 buyers spent over $218.7 million on NFTs in the past seven days, down nearly 7% compared to the previous week. NFT activity is up 2% overall, with roughly 1.3 million transactions going through between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Once again, Yuga Labs-focused sales brought in the most this week.
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum (-8%) and Solana (-7%) sales are down this week, with the blockchains attracting $174.9 million and $27.5 million, respectively.
- Aside from Yga Labs’ Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Sewer Pass, all the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume are trading in the green.
- ImmutableX (+50%) and Cardano (+26%) sales are up, with the blockchains attracting $4.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.
- The ‘a KID called BEAST’ project climbed the ranks this past week, landing at #10 for the highest sales volume ($3.6 million).
- Fan token sales are down 26%, with the market bringing in $625.3 million. Some of the top-selling fan tokens include SANTOS FC ($116.6 million), Lazio ($78.3 million), and FC Porto ($77.06 million).
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- Otherdeed: $15.7 million (+44%)
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $12.6 million (+14%)
- Doodles: $11.2 million (+67%)
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $10.6 million (-13%)
- Checks – VV Edition: $10.2 million (+251%)
More NFT and crypto news:
- Rug Radio partnered with digital artist Cory Van Lew for its new NFT collection launching on Feb. 6. The PFP-focused collection will mint across three sessions to give collectors a fair chance to grab one.
- Blue-chip NFT project Cool Cats announced a strategic rebrand and redirection to focus on entertainment. The project will be creating more storytelling and partnership opportunities centered on its Blue Cat character.
- BAYC holders and ApeCoin investors have until Feb. 7 to join Rosen Law Firm’s class-action lawsuit against Yuga Labs, which accuses the Web3 brand of misleading investors about financial benefits.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Bored Ape #5840 sold for over $800,000 (500 ETH) on Jan. 29.
Bored Ape #8483 sold for $491,495 (310 ETH) on Jan. 31.
Punk #2311 sold for $515,600 (303 ETH) on Feb. 2.
Fidenza #157 sold for roughly $204,000 on Jan. 28 before someone sold it for 100 ETH less at an estimated $41,000 on Feb. 2.
Autoglyph #352 sold for $164,620 (104.69 ETH) on Jan. 28.
