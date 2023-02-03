About Boardroom

NFT February 3, 2023
Michelai Graham
NFT Sales Roundup: Bored Ape With Beam Eyes Sells for $800K

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Bored Ape Yacht Club, Autoglyphs, CryptoPunks, and more.

The top three highest-selling Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs in the past seven days all dawn the rare blue beam eyes.

Why are people snatching up these special Bored Apes? We’re opening a case to find out. In the meantime, let’s dive into the latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 460,950 buyers spent over $218.7 million on NFTs in the past seven days, down nearly 7% compared to the previous week. NFT activity is up 2% overall, with roughly 1.3 million transactions going through between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Once again, Yuga Labs-focused sales brought in the most this week.

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

  • Ethereum (-8%) and Solana (-7%) sales are down this week, with the blockchains attracting $174.9 million and $27.5 million, respectively.
  • Aside from Yga Labs’ Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Sewer Pass, all the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume are trading in the green.
  • ImmutableX (+50%) and Cardano (+26%) sales are up, with the blockchains attracting $4.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.
  • The ‘a KID called BEAST’ project climbed the ranks this past week, landing at #10 for the highest sales volume ($3.6 million).
  • Fan token sales are down 26%, with the market bringing in $625.3 million. Some of the top-selling fan tokens include SANTOS FC ($116.6 million), Lazio ($78.3 million), and FC Porto ($77.06 million).

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

  • Otherdeed: $15.7 million (+44%)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $12.6 million (+14%)
  • Doodles: $11.2 million (+67%)
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $10.6 million (-13%)
  • Checks – VV Edition: $10.2 million (+251%)

More NFT and crypto news:

  • Rug Radio partnered with digital artist Cory Van Lew for its new NFT collection launching on Feb. 6. The PFP-focused collection will mint across three sessions to give collectors a fair chance to grab one.
  • Blue-chip NFT project Cool Cats announced a strategic rebrand and redirection to focus on entertainment. The project will be creating more storytelling and partnership opportunities centered on its Blue Cat character. 
  • BAYC holders and ApeCoin investors have until Feb. 7 to join Rosen Law Firm’s class-action lawsuit against Yuga Labs, which accuses the Web3 brand of misleading investors about financial benefits.
Top NFT Sales of the Week

Bored Ape #5840 sold for over $800,000 (500 ETH) on Jan. 29.
Bored Ape #8483 sold for $491,495 (310 ETH) on Jan. 31.
Punk #2311 sold for $515,600 (303 ETH) on Feb. 2.
Fidenza #157 sold for roughly $204,000 on Jan. 28 before someone sold it for 100 ETH less at an estimated $41,000 on Feb. 2.
Autoglyph #352 sold for $164,620 (104.69 ETH) on Jan. 28.

Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.