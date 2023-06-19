"Axie Infinity" is a blockchain-powered game that uses NFT characters users can own, buy, sell, and trade. (Image via Axie Infinity/Sky Mavis)

Through games like Axie Infinity and metaverses like Decentraland, let’s explore how NFTs and the blockchain tech can enhance Web3’s global adoption.

Web3 and blockchain technology have brought about several new opportunities for innovation and decentralization across various industries.

Among these trends, the implementation of NFTs into digital gaming experiences has emerged as a powerful catalyst for the mainstream adoption of Web3.

Combining the dynamic world of gaming with the unique properties of NFTs, this fusion has the potential to not only revolutionize the gaming industry, but also drive the widespread acceptance of technologies like blockchains that operate on decentralized principles.

Let’s take a closer look at why NFT gaming is poised to play a special role in pushing Web3’s mainstream adoption worldwide.

Broader Utilization & Application of Digital Assets

One of the main reasons tokenized gaming has gained traction as quickly as it has is its ability to provide true ownership of digital assets.

Unlike traditional gaming, where in-game items and characters are owned by the game developer, NFT gaming allows players to own their digital assets securely on the blockchain.

These assets can be bought, sold, and traded freely, giving players true control over their virtual possessions.

For example, think about how collectible character skins and gear function in games like Fortnite such that they can be bought, sold, traded, and gifted. Essentially these skins could be put on the blockchain , ensuring immutable authenticity of ownership and providing major safeguards against would-be hackers.

Using NFTs and blockchain technology, this could be the case for all your favorite games.

The concept of true digital ownership resonates with gamers, who want to monetize their in-game efforts and build meaningful value within virtual worlds.

Unlocking Revenue Opportunities Through Play-to-earn

NFT gaming catalyzes an innovative concept known as “play-to-earn” by which players can earn real-world value through in-game activities. By leveraging blockchain tech, games like Axie Infinity, Upland, and Galaxy Fight Club allow players to monetize their time and skills within their respective virtual environments.

In NFT games — as well as in gamified metaverses like The Sandbox and Decentraland — players can acquire rare and valuable items, characters, or land, which can be traded on NFT marketplaces for cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. This opens up new economic opportunities, empowering gamers to turn their passion into a potential income stream. This can serve to acquire more users not just to compete and engage, but develop entirely new gaming experiences within existing metaverse worlds as blockchain protocols permit.

A Fun & Easy Path to Educational Experiences

Understanding blockchain technology and its role in the broader decentralized phenomenon of Web3 phenomenon is generally considered intimidating and accompanied by a steep learning curve.

NFT-based games promote a more grounded, inviting environment not just for entertainment as such, but learning experiences by which users can wrap their heads around how blockchains work, for instance, without having to go down a rabbit hole of technical jargon and network theory.

The mechanics of NFT games get users in the door by offering much of the familiar experience of traditional gaming, but there’s more value on offer than your standard console or PC video game provides in that they lower the barrier for entry for learning the principles that animate the ever-expanding world of Web3.

The Road Ahead

All told, NFT gaming represents a pivotal, dynamic step toward the mainstream adoption of Web3 technology in industries far beyond simply media and entertainment.

By combining the innate appeal and community-building of video games with the transformative potential of blockchain tech and digital tokens across several types of networks and marketplaces, this emerging trend has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry and reshape the way players interact with virtual worlds and one another. Immutably authenticated ownership, play-to-earn mechanics, and community-driven economies all represent incentives for new users to internalize and ultimately adopt blockchain technology on an expanding scale.