Bad luck has mostly plagued our season through the first month and change, but having dodged that last week, we were able to craft what should be an expected 3-1 week. The only loss, unfortunately, was our Baltimore Ravens -3 spread — devotees will note they only won by two — but, hey what can ya do?

Let’s get right into our Week 6 NFL best bets, because there’s value to be had out there.

NFL Week 6 Best Bets Overview 2022

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best Point Spread Bet of Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Jaguars +2.5/Colts -2.5

While it may only be Week 6, this has to be do-or-die time for the Colts now, right?

They’ve been slogging along up to this point after entering 2022 as the AFC South favorites, carrying an unimpressive 2-2-1 record into their second and final meeting of the season with the Jaguars.

And this will either be a crushing or statement-making outcome. Either get swept by lowly Jacksonville and lose to a bottom-feeder division rival for the third straight time — remember that it was the Jags who embarrassingly ended their season last year by beating them in Week 18 as 14.5-point underdogs — or get this rather large monkey off their back and move on.

So, who exactly are these Indianapolis Colts? Well, the defense has still been a positive, ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in both fewest points (18.8) and fewest yards allowed (312.6). The problem is that they’re not registering as many takeaways, however, explaining why they have the second-worst turnover differential in the league (-6). Last year, Indy was actually tied for the best such mark (+14) and their D boasted the second-most takeaways (33).

That is definitely an area I see them improving as the next several weeks roll by.

The Indy offense, though, has not looked too hot. Despite obtaining the services of a future Hall of Fame (oh, yes he is!) QB in Matt Ryan as an intended upgrade from Carson Wentz, Frank Reich’s team has put up the fewest points thus far of all 32 clubs. Ryan is a big reason why, as he is shockingly one of eight signal-callers to be holding a sub-80.0 passer rating. That’s not the Matt Ryan we’ve grown accustomed to!

In the last matchup opposite the Jaguars a handful of weeks ago, Ryan wasn’t good that afternoon, either, but he was notably without his two top wideouts in the effort, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Both players will be present Sunday, and that undoubtedly makes a huge difference.

Yes, workhorse back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is on the sidelines these days for the foreseeable future, but at the very least, the Colts still have enough ammo to at scratch out some points with a healthy receiving corps

At the same time, their defense is capable of shackling Trevor Lawrence, who has seemingly hit a wall the last two weeks. So, too, has his most-frequented wide receiver from the last matchup with the Colts, free agent acquisition Christian Kirk. A road game at Lucas Oil Stadium doesn’t just suddenly reignite those sparks against what is one of the better defensive units around. Plus, having seen the Jags recently, they’ll be better prepared in shutting them down.

Does this small spread look like a trap bet? Of course it does. But there are many of these in any given season and the trick is to be ultra-selective when evaluating such scenarios.

In this instance, the Colts are the better team and might finally be on the way up after last week’s victory.

Pick: COLTS -2.5 (-105)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “2-3”

: “2-3” Spreads : “2-3”

: “2-3” Teasers : “2-1-1”

: “2-1-1” Props : “1-3”

: “1-3” Overall Record*: “7-10-1,” -6.27 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

