Your curated list of wagers for Week 16 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

After being delivered a great pile of coal throughout the season in the form of bad beats and injuries, could the holiday season launch a desired change in fortunes for one and all?

Coming off a 3-0-1 week, let’s continue that as we unwrap our NFL Week 16 best bets.

NFL Week 16 Best Bets Overview

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best Teaser Bet (2 team, 6.5 points) of Week 16

Saints vs. Browns U32.5 —> U39

Buccaneers -8 —> -1.5

“Yoooooo, have you seen the weather report in Cleveland this week??” is a betting-related text (or some variation of it) that has no doubt been making a few rounds this week.

Your mileage may vary, but still. Come on.

That’s because the conditions from FirstEnergy Stadium are going to be memorably deplorable — so deplorable, in fact, that Saturday’s Saints-Browns contest is carrying the lowest over/under for an NFL game since 2008 at just 32.5.

Who's ready for “literally the worst football weather imaginable" as @KevinRothWx puts it.



Lowest total in an #NFL game since 2008 in Saints at Browns at 31.5/32.



Giddy.

(by @mdseely)https://t.co/qz0DrKk61N — Sports Handle (@sports_handle) December 21, 2022

Not ironically, the Browns were involved there as well. And the under easily hit that afternoon in clinging to a 14-0 final score.

Only 31 passes combined were thrown by both teams (including nine from Ryan Fitzpatrick!). Given the weather that’s in store for The Land this week, it would be a real surprise to see even that many attempts when these “Call Me, Maybe?” contenders go at it only hours before Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will be expected to flirt with single digits for the duration of the matchup. Extremely heavy winds hovering around 50 m.p.h. are in the forecast, while wind chills could be as deflated as 30 below zero. Yeah, this won’t be pretty.

So, it makes sense to at least have some action in and around these woeful conditions knowing exactly how this game is going to play out: with a lot of running the football.

And with that comes a feverish ticking of the clock and shoddy play. Cue the old, tired cliche: “Points will be at a premium.”

If that hits, we still have to wait to enjoy the second half of this teaser on Christmas night, when a somehow-not-flexed-out Bucs-Cardinals bout kicks off.

This one is academic. Despite their 6-8 record, Tampa Bay is still in pole position to win the NFC South again and sneak into the playoffs. The other three division residents all remain in the hunt for them, however.

You have Tom Brady in prime time to lean on in this huge spot. And he’s facing a fading Cardinals squad that is out of it and now on their third-string quarterback.

Feel good about TB12 beating Trace McSorley in a must-win predicament. If you’ve noticed, he’s made a bit of a notable living doing just that.

Check back later this weekend for our best over/under bet, best point spread bet, and best prop bet for Week 16!

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “6-9“

: “6-9“ Spreads : “5-5-2“

: “5-5-2“ Teasers : “4-8-1“

: “4-8-1“ Props : “9-9“

: “9-9“ Overall Record*: “24-31-3,” -18.5 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

Read More: