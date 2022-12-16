Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27 (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Your curated list of wagers for Week 15 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

Bad weeks are never fun, especially when they’re the result of uncontrollable outside factors. Once again, as even alluded to prior to last week’s games, an unfortunate injury struck us when Rhamondre Stevenson went down for the count (twice) on Monday Night Football.

And what about the Cowboys just needing to win by more than four at home against one of pro football’s worst teams this century? Yeah, shockingly, they won by four.

A fresh batch of games — including the return of Saturday NFL action! — is upon us, so let’s trek to our Week 15 best bets.

NFL Week 15 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Teaser Bet (4 team, 13 points) of Week 15

It’s always nice when an NFL slate contains a free bingo space for the 13-point teasers, and such will be the case this week with the Chiefs’ easy road date in Houston.

Wielding a 10-3 record and the most points scored in the league, Kansas City is still shooting for home-field advantage throughout the AFC side of the playoff bracket. The Texans, meanwhile, may be coming off a near-monumental-upset win against their in-state rivals, but the fact remains that they are abhorrent.

Yeah, uh, not a worry there, the Chiefs win.

Navigating the rest of this teaser may be a little bit more challenging. Fortunately, there appears to be a total worth including in the form of an unspectacular Kenny Pickett vs. Sam Darnold matchup. Opting for the under here means this game would have to soar past 50 points to lose, and considering that these are two of the nine clubs plating 20 points or fewer on the year, well, that should be a safe position. Both defenses are a pleasant sight, too.

If we make it to Sunday Night Football, we’d require the New York Football Giants to not get blasted by more than 17 points. Interestingly, they couldn’t make that happen last week against Philly, but that came opposite a much tougher adversary.

Here, the G-Men are getting a foe that doesn’t even really blow people out when they win. In fact, Washington hasn’t won a game by 17 points in more than two years.

An argument can be made anyway that both these NFC East rivals are evenly matched. Notably, the Giants and Commanders tied only two weeks ago.

Finally, we’re looking to this week’s Monday night affair, which is exhibiting early signs that it will be one of those “Frozen Tundra at Lambeau Field” deals.

Cold weather — as in temperatures below 20 degrees — is in the forecast… and maybe some snow as well.

One underrated wrinkle in the eventual-Hall-of-Fame career of Aaron Rodgers is that he manages well in these cold-environment predicaments. According to Yahoo, Rodgers holds a desirable 94.9 passer rating in seven regular season bouts at 20 degrees or colder.

In a must-win game for their postseason aspirations, the Packers should take care of business against a bare-bones Rams squad. Even if they somehow lose by a touchdown, this teaser will still sail true.

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : 5-9

: 5-9 Spreads : 5-5-1

: 5-5-1 Teasers : 3-8-1

: 3-8-1 Props : 8-9

: 8-9 Overall Record*: 21-31-2, -22.5 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

Read More: