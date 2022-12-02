About Boardroom

Sports December 2, 2022
Matt Zylbert
Matt Zylbert

NFL Week 13 Best Bets Primer: The Top Over/Unders, Spreads, Teasers & Props

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball defended by Rayshawn Jenkins of the Jacksonville Jaguars (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
Your curated list of wagers for Week 13 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

Fittingly, the first perfect meal of bets that this column supplied this season was (finally) dished out during Thanksgiving weekend. But no bettor should ever be content with one week. Let’s see if we can make it two in a row.

It’s time to turn our focus to our NFL Week 13 best bets.

NFL Week 13 Best Bets Overview 2022

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best Teaser Bet (2 teams, 6 points) of Week 13

Certain wagers can sometimes feel icky. Just grotesque.

That will be anyone in the position of backing Deshaun Watson in his return from an 11-game suspension, following accusations of sexual misconduct from 26 different women.

If you do, however, choose to lean on the former No. 12 overall draft pick in a favorable situation, it could make sense. Financially, at least. Watson simply just has to beat the lowly Houston Texans — the only team he’s ever played for.

And it’s in his old home venue, where Watson has looked excellent throughout his career. En route to etching a dazzling 56-15 TD/INT ratio, Watson holds a lifetime 106.8 passer rating in 27 games at NRG Stadium. For comparison, that mark is presently better than all but two QBs.

We’ll latch the other half of our teaser opposite another NFL laughingstock, deploying the Ravens to win by three points or more against “Mr. Unlimited.”

Making this more ravishing to include is that Baltimore is the home team. Lamar Jackson has only lost three times at home dating back to the start of last season. In addition, Denver is winless on the road.

That sounds good to me. Factor in that the Broncos are averaging the fewest points per game (14.3) in more than 20 years and the result appears to be academic.

Check back later this weekend for our best over/under betbest point spread bet, and best prop bet for Week 13!

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season
  • Over/Unders: “5-7”
  • Spreads: “4-4-1”
  • Teasers: “3-6-1”
  • Props: “8-7”
  • Overall Record*: “20-24-2,” -12.61 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

Read More:

