Your curated list of wagers for Week 11 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

Last week presented about as disappointing a “2-2” week as there can be. Reminder to sportsbooks that bets should be voided if a starting quarterback change (i.e. your Indianapolis Colts) is made upon kickoff without an announcement being made.

With just one week before Thanksgiving (already?!), let’s attempt to feast on one more slate of NFL best bets for Week 11.

NFL Week 11 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Point Spread Bet of Week 11

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Spread: Titans +3.5/Packers -3.5

Having now crossed the halfway point of the season, bettors have a pretty concrete idea as to what most teams are and where they’re going. Exceptions can be made, however, like with the pair of contenders set to duke it out on Thursday Night Football this week.

The Titans come into Green Bay at 6-3 and with some cushion on their first-place standing in the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Packers clock in with an uncharacteristic 4-6 mark and are sitting outside of a playoff berth. Well beyond first glance, these two scenarios are highly peculiar.

One, the Pack have been in this sort of hole before. And what does Aaron Rodgers do every time? Ascend out of it. Only twice before has Green Bay amassed a losing record with Rodgers as its full-time QB1 — and one of those instances came in his very first year as the starter.

While it may be true that this isn’t the same juggernaut offense that it was when Davante Adams was donning the Green and Gold, Rodgers is still making do with what he has. He ranks in the top 10 in both passing yards and touchdowns, after all.

Most tempting about this spot for the four-time MVP is that it’s a Thursday Night Football affair at home. As great as Rodgers usually is, he typically steps it up even more at Lambeau, where he’s an indestructible 89-21-1. If you’re wondering, that’s an .809 win percentage.

In addition, he might be deserving of a “Mr. Thursday Night” moniker based on his success when kicking the week off. Rodgers is 11-5 in Thursday matchups while chiseling a sterling a 106.5 passer rating. He’s recorded 35 touchdowns compared to only five picks on this day.

So how else can we get to the finish line with a Packer ‘W’ cashing for us besides riding the usual Rodgers gem? Blistering conditions residing within the frozen tundra can certainly play a role, as cold weather is expected that could feel like near-single-digit temperatures in the air.

That figures to make a significant difference as it concerns the other quarterback here. Ryan Tannehill — who spent his first seven pro seasons in the warmth of Miami — has struggled mightily when the cold takes over, posting a poor 74.8 passer rating across his 10 regular season starts that feature temperatures no higher than 40 degrees. He’s even logged nearly as many INTs (11) as touchdowns (13).

As it is, Tennessee is very dependent on its workhorse tailback Derrick Henry and that will be the main storyline to monitor opposite a Packers D that hasn’t fared too well against the run this season. Given Tannehill’s erratic track record when playing in these conditions, however, things may work out differently if Green Bay is zoning in on minimizing the damage Henry can do between the tackles.

As long as the Pack are forcing Tannehill to beat them, I foresee a good-enough performance limiting what they do on the ground. Such a strategy can ensure Rodgers’ work prevails above all. Just buy that half-point and get yourself on the most significant number in betting spreads.

THE PICK: PACKERS -3 (-134)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “4-6”

: “4-6” Spreads : “4-3-1”

: “4-3-1” Teasers : “2-5-1”

: “2-5-1” Props : “6-6”

: “6-6” Overall Record*: “16-20-2,” -11.6 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

