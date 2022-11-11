Your curated list of wagers for Week 10 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

A 2-1-1 performance last week was a nice roll-out to November. Still, more work to be done, and with that being said, let’s move on to the NFL Week 10 best bets.

NFL Week 10 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Teaser Bet (2 teams, 6 points) of Week 10

Jim Irsay will forever be the face anyone sees when looking up a blueprint on how to destroy a franchise as fast as possible.

The Colts entered the season with legitimate championship aspirations. For some reason, though, when Indy was 3-3-1 and still in the thick of things in the AFC South, they opted to bench future Hall-of-Fame QB Matt Ryan, while he was fourth in the NFL in total passing yards, mind you.

Shortly proceeding that, head coach Frank Reich was given the axe, only to be replaced by recent high-school football coach Jeff Saturday. This is not a joke.

And so the Colts will take it to the road in their first game with the new skipper, he of no coaching experience whatsoever in the NFL or even college. How can this end well? Making things more challenging, they’ll be traveling to face an angry Raiders squad that’s been a lot better than their record.

Would you believe they’ve already tied the record for most blown 17-point leads with three? Uh, there’s still half a slate to be played. At the same time, such a stat actually indicates a quality team considering they’re able to go up decisively on an opponent in the first place.

After notching yet another one of these collapses last week, it’s impossible to see Las Vegas take this home matchup for granted. It won’t let a date versus Sam Ehlinger, who has guided the Colts to 19 total points in his pair of starts, slip away.

As for the other half of our teaser, that will rest solely in the hands of Aaron Rodgers, which is normally a good thing. Of course, the former MVP is on a rare four-game losing streak, but we just need the Pack to not get blown out … at Lambeau Field.

The most tempting about including Green Bay in this spot is that you can count the number of times Rodgers has been beaten by more than 10 points at home on one hand. It’s only happened three times in his decorated career (not including the final meaningless game of the 2018 season when Rodgers barely played), and the odds of it happening here are only more unlikely given that this resembles a must-win scenario.

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “4-5”

: “4-5” Spreads : “3-3-1”

: “3-3-1” Teasers : “2-4-1”

: “2-4-1” Props : “5-6”

: “5-6” Overall Record*: “14-18-1,” -10.1 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

**Does not include D’Onta Foreman carries prop from Thursday Night

