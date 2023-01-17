On Tuesday, the NFL and NGL Collective announced an original content partnership geared toward the Latino community. As part of the deal, the league will create a bespoke content series for NFL El Snap that NGL will amplify across its own platforms.

Mitú, a media and entertainment company that recently merged with NGL and helps advertisers connect with Hispanic audiences, will elevate this new content series on its social media channels as well.

As Joe Bernard, Chief Revenue Officer of NGL Collective, said in a release, “Over 75% of the NFL’s social audience today is under the age of 35, and Latinos are the most engaged among them, so it makes sense that we would partner with them to connect our unparalleled audience network and Mitú’s reach as the top digital US Latino community. This partnership is a demonstration of the combined power of NGL Collective and Mitú from our merger earlier this year and a validation of our pre-eminent market position for partners nationwide. The NFL’s partnership is a case study in how to reach Latino fans with authenticity and credibility, amplifying the power and excitement of American Football.”

The partnership comes as no surprise. The NFL has hosted five games in Mexico City, the third most for an international city (London and Toronto are first and second). The league made its return to the Mexican capital earlier this year when the San Francisco 49ers played the Arizona Cardinals after previously hosting games in the city in 2016, 2017, and 2019 before plans were suspended by COVID-19. In an effort to expand its international footprint further, the league assigned Mexico as an international home marketing area to nine teams.

The league additionally launched its International Home Marketing Areas in January of 2022 for its teams to build their brands through marketing and audience development efforts that seek to take the NFL to an authentically global scale.

“The NFL/NGL Mitú partnership signals and showcases the connection and intersection between football culture, Latino culture, and pop culture,” Marissa Solis, NFL SVP for Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, said on the occasion. “The influence of the Latino community on mainstream culture is the reason why we’re taking custom curated NFL content born of our newly developed social platform NFL El Snap and leveraging Mitú’s large-scale social footprint and content studio to bring NFL fans even closer to the game. With the power of Mitú, our NFL Snap content will be placed at the heart of where bicultural NFL fans live on a daily basis.”

