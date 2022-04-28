Top NFL Draft Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel has come up with every possible combination of outcomes for the first night of the NFL Draft. Here are all the prop bets you need to know.
The NFL Draft never fails to surprise, but with no general consensus on who the Jacksonville Jaguars will take with the first overall pick, Thursday night could get especially interesting early on.
And since this is an NFL event, the betting markets have taken in a ton of action on every conceivable pick and trade combination. Thanks to our friends at FanDuel, we’ve put together some of the more interesting draft props available for you to wager on.
Top NFL Draft Prop Bets
- Ahmad Gardner to be drafted by the New York Jets or Giants: -240
- Mark Willis or Kenny Pickett to be a top 10 pick: -200
- Kayvon Thibodeaux to be a top-five pick and a QB taken in top 10: -125
- Ikem Ekwonu first offensive lineman selected and Ahmad Gardner first cornerback selected: -120
- New Orleans Saints to draft either Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis: -115
- Ikem Ekwonu first offensive lineman selected, Ahmad Gardner first cornerback selected, and Devin Lloyd first linebacker selected: +120
- Detroit Lions to take Aidan Hutchinson second and a quarterback 32nd: +125
- New York Jets to take offensive players with both the fourth and 10th picks: +270
- Carolina Panthers take QB sixth + Atlanta Falcons take WR eighth: +300
- New York Jets to take Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley with the 10th pick: +300
- 4+ quarterbacks and 7+ wide receivers taken in the first round: +310
- Jermaine Johnson drafted in the top five + Kyle Hamilton drafted in the top 10: +500
- Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall + Kenny Pickett 32nd overall: +500
- Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall + Desmond Ridder 32nd overall: +500
- Kenny Pickett first QB selected + Jameson Williams first WR selected: +500
- Evan Neal drafted in the top five + Jameson Williams drafted in the top 10: +500
- Green Bay Packers to select a wide receiver with both their first-round picks: +500
- Kenny Pickett first QB selected + Drake London first WR selected: +550
- Malik Willis to be drafted by the Detroit Lions or Tennessee Titans: +550
- Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans: +550
- Malik Willis to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans: +550
- Aidan Hutchinson to be drafted first overall + Ahmad Gardner to be a top-five pick: +600
- Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers + Malik Willis to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers: +600
- Evan Neal first offensive lineman taken, Malik Willis first QB taken, and first running back taken: +650
- Malik Willis to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers + Desmond Ridder to be drafted by the Detroit Lions: +700
- Aidan Hutchinson to be drafted first overall, David Ojabo to be drafted in the first round, and Daxton Hill to be drafted in the first round: +700
- Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall and Sam Howell 32nd overall: +900
- Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall and Matt Corral 32nd overall: +1100
- Ikem Ekwonu to be drafted by the Houston Texans + Charles Cross to be drafted by the New York Giants: +1100
- Malik Willis to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers + Matt Corral to be drafted by the Detroit Lions: +1100
- 1+ running backs and 1+ tight ends to be taken in the first round: +1200
- Charles Cross first offensive lineman selected + Drake London first wide receiver selected: +1200
- Kyle Hamilton to be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings + Drake London to be drafted by the Washington Commanders: +1200
- Malik Willis to be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons + Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers: +2300
- Philadelphia Eagles to draft Kyle Hamilton 15th and Chris Olave 18th: +2600
- Philadelphia Eagles to draft George Karlaftis 15th and Drake London 18th: +4400