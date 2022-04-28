Top NFL Draft Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel has come up with every possible combination of outcomes for the first night of the NFL Draft. Here are all the prop bets you need to know.

The NFL Draft never fails to surprise, but with no general consensus on who the Jacksonville Jaguars will take with the first overall pick, Thursday night could get especially interesting early on.

And since this is an NFL event, the betting markets have taken in a ton of action on every conceivable pick and trade combination. Thanks to our friends at FanDuel, we’ve put together some of the more interesting draft props available for you to wager on.

Top NFL Draft Prop Bets

Ahmad Gardner to be drafted by the New York Jets or Giants: -240

Mark Willis or Kenny Pickett to be a top 10 pick: -200

Kayvon Thibodeaux to be a top-five pick and a QB taken in top 10: -125

Ikem Ekwonu first offensive lineman selected and Ahmad Gardner first cornerback selected: -120

New Orleans Saints to draft either Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis: -115

Ikem Ekwonu first offensive lineman selected, Ahmad Gardner first cornerback selected, and Devin Lloyd first linebacker selected: +120

Detroit Lions to take Aidan Hutchinson second and a quarterback 32nd: +125

New York Jets to take offensive players with both the fourth and 10th picks: +270

Carolina Panthers take QB sixth + Atlanta Falcons take WR eighth: +300

New York Jets to take Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley with the 10th pick: +300

4+ quarterbacks and 7+ wide receivers taken in the first round: +310

Jermaine Johnson drafted in the top five + Kyle Hamilton drafted in the top 10: +500

Jermaine Johnson drafted in the top five + Kyle Hamilton drafted in the top 10: +500

Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall + Kenny Pickett 32nd overall: +500

Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall + Desmond Ridder 32nd overall: +500

Kenny Pickett first QB selected + Jameson Williams first WR selected: +500

Evan Neal drafted in the top five + Jameson Williams drafted in the top 10: +500

Kenny Pickett first QB selected + Drake London first WR selected: +550

Kenny Pickett first QB selected + Drake London first WR selected: +550

Malik Willis to be drafted by the Detroit Lions or Tennessee Titans: +550

Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans: +550

Malik Willis to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans: +550

Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers + Malik Willis to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers: +600

Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers + Malik Willis to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers: +600

Evan Neal first offensive lineman taken, Malik Willis first QB taken, and first running back taken: +650

Malik Willis to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers + Desmond Ridder to be drafted by the Detroit Lions: +700

Aidan Hutchinson to be drafted first overall, David Ojabo to be drafted in the first round, and Daxton Hill to be drafted in the first round: +700

Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall and Sam Howell 32nd overall: +900

Detroit Lions to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall and Matt Corral 32nd overall: +1100