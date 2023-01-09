Boardroom has your running count of all the head coaching casualties around the league now that the 2022 regular season has come to a close.

Once again, a somber tradition is renewed in the National Football League.

One day after the conclusion of each NFL season comes an unfortunate ritual — a cluster of head coach firings colloquially known as BLACK MONDAY. And while first-year hire Nathaniel Hackett had the unfortunate distinction of losing his job with the Denver Broncos several weeks before the regular season was over and Lovie Smith’s tenure with the Houston Texans was confirmed to be finished as the sun went down following a Sunday victory over the Colts, the day itself is officially here.

As we did one year ago, Boardroom is keeping count of all the NFL Black Monday casualties among the head coaching ranks.

NFL Black Monday 2023: Which Coaches Were Fired?

Lovie Smith (Houston Texans)

Hired: March 10, 2021

2022 record: 6-11

Overall record: 6-11 (one season)

Yes, this was technically decided on Sunday, but what is going on with the Houston Texans organization? One year after firing David Culley after just one season in the head coach’s chair, Lovie Smith is likewise gone following 18 games — the last of which was a spirited win against the division-rival Colts.

The Texans have had four head coaches since the start of October 2020 alone and now must make another hire amid a duly-earned cloud of uneasiness and uncertainty concerning their stability and credibility.

The Houston Texans have fired Lovie Smith after 1 year. Using 2 Black Head Coaches to tank and then firing them after 1 year shouldn’t sit right with anyone. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals)

Hired: Jan. 8, 2019

2022 record: 4-13

Overall record: 28-37-1 (four seasons)

The Kliff Kingsbury experiment has ended in Glendale after four seasons, with his firing accompanied by general manager Steve Keim “stepping away” after 10 seasons in his current role and over two decades with the Cardinals organization overall.

Kingsbury went just 35-40 in the top job at his alma mater, Texas Tech, and posted a surprisingly similar (and similarly lackluster) win percentage with Arizona. His removal less than one year removed from franchise quarterback Kyler Murray signing a five-year contract extension worth over $230 million — as well as Kingsbury himself signing a six-year extension through 2027 — speaks loudly about owner Michael Bidwill’s desire for the franchise to pivot to a different kind of approach.

This post will be updated over time.

