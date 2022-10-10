Members of the New Zealand women's rugby team, also known as the Black Ferns, celebrate after scoring a try during the team's international test match against Japan last month. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The big purchase facilitated by MoonPay marks New Zealand Rugby’s first step into Web3.

The New Zealand women’s rugby team took a big leap into Web3 by joining the World of Women community.

The New Zealand Rugby Commercial (NZRC), the commercial leg of New Zealand’s rugby division, purchased 33 World of Women Galaxy (WoWG) NFTs. This move marks the sports organization’s first foray into Web3.

Web2 us vs Web3 us @worldofwomenNFT



Proud to take our first step into a new era & join the World of Women community. In a world first for Women’s sport, we’ll set out to defend the Rugby World Cup with not only NZ behind us, but the entire Galaxy of Women.



Let’s go #BlackF3rns pic.twitter.com/IG8ivb11e4 — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) October 7, 2022

The commercial organization purchased the NFTs in support of the New Zealand Black Ferns, the country’s national women’s rugby union team, ahead of its Rugby World Cup appearance on Oct. 8. Maybe the support of the WoWG community was what Black Ferns needed to defeat Australia’s Wallaroos 41-17 in the opening match.

“We have been watching, learning, and absorbing all we can from the sidelines, but the time has come to take the next step,” Richard Thomas, CEO of the New Zealand Rugby Commercial, said in a statement. “To do that, we needed to create a genuine connection, and we believe the purchase of these powerful NFTs was the right way to show our intent and actively participate.”

There is a reason the organization purchased 33 WoWG NFTs, with 32 of them symbolizing Black Ferns players and the last NFT representing the fans. Thomas said in an official news release that NZRC made the big purchase to engage with and better understand Web3 and its relationship with sports and entertainment.

Web3 infrastructure company MoonPay facilitated NZRC and WoWG’s purchase. Thomas hopes to partner with the WoW community more in the future to help women’s sports and rugby fans unite.

