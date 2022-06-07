2021-22 New York Rangers Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the New York Rangers’ payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every Rangers salary on the books this season.
Are the New York Rangers supposed to be here? A deep playoff run wasn’t necessarily expected when the MSG boys were pushed to seven games by the Pittsburgh Penguins, only to draw the division-winning Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL postseason. Well, no matter — this team is ahead of schedule and an increasingly trendy dark horse pick to duke it out for its first Stanley Cup since 1994.
Naturally, that got us thinking about just how the “Rags” chose to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves this far.
So, what are the biggest New York Rangers contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Rangers’ roster overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.
Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
New York Rangers Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season
Dollar figures via Spotrac. List only includes current Rangers players on active roster.
1. LW Artemi Panarin: $13,000,000
- Contract: 7 years, $81,500,000
2. LW Chris Kreider: $9,500,000
- Contract: 7 years, $45,500,000
3. D Jacob Trouba: $8,000,000
- Contract: 7 years, $56,000,000
4. C Ryan Strome: $5,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $9,000,000
5. C Mika Zibanejad: $4,750,000
- Contract: 5 years, $26,750,000
6. G Igor Shesterkin: $3,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $22,666,667
7. G Alexander Georgiev: $2,650,000
- Contract: 2 years, $4,850,000
8. LW Barclay Goodrow: $2,500,000
- Contract: 6 years, $21,850,000
9. RW Ryan Reaves: $2,125,000
- Contract: 2 years, $3,500,000
t-10. D Ryan Lindgren: $2,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $9,000,000
t-10. LW Filip Chytil: $2,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $4,600,000
12. D Patrick Nemeth: $1,500,000
- Contract: 3 years, $7,500,000
t-13. D Adam Fox: $925,000
- Contract: 3 years, $5,325,000
t-13. RW Kaapo Kakko: $925,000
- Contract: 3 years, $10,725,000
t-13. D K’Andre Miller: $925,000
- Contract: 3 years, $3,825,000
t-13. Alexis Lafrenière: $925,000
- Contract: 3 years, $11,325,000
17. D Libor Hajek: $874,125
- Contract: 1 year, $874,125
18. C Kevin Rooney: $800,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,500,000
19. RW Julien Gauthier: $775,000
- Contract: 1 year, $775,000
t-20. LW Dryden Hunt: $750,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,525,000
t-20. C Greg McKegg: $750,000
- Contract: 1 year, $750,000
22. C Andrew Copp: $709,800
- Contract: 1 year, $3,640,000
23. LW Frank Vatrano: $572,000
- Contract: 3 years, $7,600,000
24. D Braden Schneider: $542,104
- Contract: 3 years, $3,975,000
25. D Justin Braun: $351,000
- Contract: 1 year, $700,000
26. C Jonny Brodzinski: $300,000
- Contract: 2 years, $2,450,000
27. C Tyler Motte: $282,750
- Contract: 2 years, $3,600,000
2022 New York Rangers Salary Cap Breakdown
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 7. Reflects a 2021-22 NHL salary cap of $81.5 million
- Active contracts: $82,449,595 ($949,595 over the cap)
- Total salary cap usage: $87,406,502
- Salary on the books for 2022-23: $210,267,874