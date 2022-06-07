2021-22 New York Rangers Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the New York Rangers’ payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every Rangers salary on the books this season.

Are the New York Rangers supposed to be here? A deep playoff run wasn’t necessarily expected when the MSG boys were pushed to seven games by the Pittsburgh Penguins, only to draw the division-winning Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL postseason. Well, no matter — this team is ahead of schedule and an increasingly trendy dark horse pick to duke it out for its first Stanley Cup since 1994.

Naturally, that got us thinking about just how the “Rags” chose to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves this far.

So, what are the biggest New York Rangers contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Rangers’ roster overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.

New York Rangers Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Dollar figures via Spotrac. List only includes current Rangers players on active roster.

1. LW Artemi Panarin: $13,000,000

Contract: 7 years, $81,500,000

2. LW Chris Kreider: $9,500,000

Contract: 7 years, $45,500,000

3. D Jacob Trouba: $8,000,000

Contract: 7 years, $56,000,000

4. C Ryan Strome: $5,000,000

Contract: 2 years, $9,000,000

5. C Mika Zibanejad: $4,750,000

Contract: 5 years, $26,750,000

6. G Igor Shesterkin: $3,000,000

Contract: 4 years, $22,666,667

7. G Alexander Georgiev: $2,650,000

Contract: 2 years, $4,850,000

8. LW Barclay Goodrow: $2,500,000

Contract: 6 years, $21,850,000

9. RW Ryan Reaves: $2,125,000

Contract: 2 years, $3,500,000

More Panarin-Shesterkin banter:



Panarin: "If he learned how to score, as well, I think he’d really be there. But for now, we’ll keep him at the salary he’s got."



Igor: "He promised that if I score, he’ll share a little bit of his contract."#NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) April 8, 2022

t-10. D Ryan Lindgren: $2,000,000

Contract: 3 years, $9,000,000

t-10. LW Filip Chytil: $2,000,000

Contract: 2 years, $4,600,000

12. D Patrick Nemeth: $1,500,000

Contract: 3 years, $7,500,000

t-13. D Adam Fox: $925,000

Contract: 3 years, $5,325,000

t-13. RW Kaapo Kakko: $925,000

Contract: 3 years, $10,725,000

t-13. D K’Andre Miller: $925,000

Contract: 3 years, $3,825,000

t-13. Alexis Lafrenière: $925,000

Contract: 3 years, $11,325,000

17. D Libor Hajek: $874,125

Contract: 1 year, $874,125

18. C Kevin Rooney: $800,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,500,000

19. RW Julien Gauthier: $775,000

Contract: 1 year, $775,000

t-20. LW Dryden Hunt: $750,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,525,000

t-20. C Greg McKegg: $750,000

Contract: 1 year, $750,000

22. C Andrew Copp: $709,800

Contract: 1 year, $3,640,000

23. LW Frank Vatrano: $572,000

Contract: 3 years, $7,600,000

24. D Braden Schneider: $542,104

Contract: 3 years, $3,975,000

25. D Justin Braun: $351,000

Contract: 1 year, $700,000

26. C Jonny Brodzinski: $300,000

Contract: 2 years, $2,450,000

27. C Tyler Motte: $282,750

Contract: 2 years, $3,600,000

2022 New York Rangers Salary Cap Breakdown

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 7. Reflects a 2021-22 NHL salary cap of $81.5 million