New Orleans Pelicans Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the New Orleans Pelicans players headed for free agency this summer

The New Orleans Pelicans started this season 1-12 and appeared to be headed toward the NBA Draft lottery once again as All-Star Zion Williamson missed the entire regular season.

But first-year head coach Willie Green never lost the pulse of his team. And with a midseason trade for CJ McCollum, the Pelicans rallied to be in contention for the play-in games, ultimately winning a pair to earn the 8 seed in the West. Brandon Ingram continued to play at a high level and gritty young rookies Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado made the Pelicans a pesky team to deal with — just ask the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Ultimately, however, the Suns emerged from their first-round tangle with New Orleans victorious, leaving the Pelicans looking toward the offseason.

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Pelicans free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 New Orleans Pelicans Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. PF Gary Clark (unrestricted)

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $811,213 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $811,213 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary : $811,213

: $811,213 (NOTE: Clark has a qualifying offer of $1,576,305)

2. PG Jared Harper (restricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $85,081 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $85,081 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $85,081

3. SG Tony Snell (unrestricted)

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,389,641

: 1 year, $2,389,641 2021-22 Salary: $2,389,641

New Orleans Pelicans 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $141,185,509

: $141,185,509 Dead cap money : $0 (Cap hold: $12,322,706)

: $0 (Cap hold: $12,322,706) Total salary cap usage : $141,185,509

: $141,185,509 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $0 ($7,814,491 under luxury tax threshold)

: $0 ($7,814,491 under luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $189,092,491

