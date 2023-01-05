Lesley Slaton Brown comes to the NBA from HP, Inc., where she served as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer since 2015. So, who is the league’s new Chief DEI Officer?

The NBA announced Thursday that Lesley Slaton Brown will become the league’s new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, effective Feb. 1.

In her role, Slaton Brown is responsible for driving DEI efforts for both the NBA and its teams, working with the league’s Chief People Officer and teams’ diversity and inclusion leaders to help advance DEI processes. Some of these processes include recruitment and retention of diverse talent, development, and enhancement of employee resource programs, and setting and assessing metrics for success.

“I’m honored to join the NBA at such an impactful time for a business that has a unique influence on our culture,” said Slaton Brown. “I’m excited to bring my passion, knowledge and deep understanding of best-in-class strategies to the industry.

“The NBA’s desire to prioritize inclusion and equity throughout the league and across all demographics and cultures globally is what attracted me to this position. I look forward to working and collaborating with this esteemed and motivated leadership team.”

Slaton Brown was named one of the Most Powerful Women in Corporate Diversity by Black Enterprise, a Top Influential Woman in Corporate America by Forbes Magazine, and DEI Trailblazer by Business Insider. Most recently, she was named Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year by Girls in Tech.

Slaton Brown will report to the NBA President of Administration, Kyle Cavanaugh.

“Lesley brings with her significant experience in setting and implementing strategies that help companies like ours attract, develop and retain diverse talent while fostering an inclusive culture,” said Cavanaugh. “These remain priorities of our business and we look forward to welcoming her to the NBA’s leadership team.”

Who is Lesley Slaton Brown?

Slaton Brown joins the NBA from HP, Inc., where she served as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer since 2015. Here are some of her accomplishments at HP:

Developed the company’s 10-year DEI and Racial Equality and Social Justice strategy, yielding the internal movement and advancement of more than 78 percent of underrepresented employees.

Led inclusive and equitable talent acquisition programs and partnerships, and developed training and education for 5,500 leaders and hiring managers globally.

Worked closely with leaders to develop industry-leading practices to drive accountability with key partners for greater DEI impact.

Past Roles

HP: VP and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (2015-23).

VP and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (2015-23). Curated Pathways to Innovation: Co-Founder and Board Member (2014-Present).

Co-Founder and Board Member (2014-Present). Independent Marketing Consultant (2013-Present).

(2013-Present). National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering: Marketing and Media Advisory Council (2012-Present).

Marketing and Media Advisory Council (2012-Present). HP: Global Marketing and Brand Management; Diversity and Inclusion Strategist (2008-13).

Global Marketing and Brand Management; Diversity and Inclusion Strategist (2008-13). Hewlett-Packard : Global Communications and Messaging (2003-09).

: Global Communications and Messaging (2003-09). Hewlett-Packard: Information Services Marketing; Product Marketing (1998-03).

Information Services Marketing; Product Marketing (1998-03). Washington Group International: Corporate Communications (1989-92).

Slaton Brown played basketball at Boise State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications. She also went to Stanford Graduate School of Business, completing the Black Leaders Program. She’s also a member of the University of California Merced Board of Trustees, Curated Pathways to Innovation’s (CPI) Board of Directors, and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Business Dean’s Roundtable’s Advisory Board.

