NBA Lane Winds into the Metaverse

The league’s NBA Lane virtual experience will run through June 30 in Meta’s Horizon Worlds.

The NBA is furthering the momentum behind its NBA Lane campaign by launching a virtual experience in Meta’s Horizon Worlds.

This partnership between Meta and the NBA builds on the league’s season-long campaign celebrating its 75th anniversary season. The NBA Lane virtual experience launched in Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest 2 on Thursday and will run through June 30.

Meta’s NBA-themed virtual land will include four major gaming features:

Free throw shootout , with a moving hoop, where users can compete with their friends in a race to outscore each other.

A low-gravity dunk contest: The name of the game is to go high and impress the judges with the most creative dunks to secure the highest score.

Highlights on the big screen for fans to enjoy NBA content on a big screen in front of a virtual arena. Expect to see game highlights, player interviews, and more.

Selfies in the NBA trophy room: The Larry O'Brien trophy was recreated in VR for this moment to allow all users to snap a picture and share it.

NBA Lane in Horizon Worlds is open to users 18+ and is available under featured events in Meta’s VR world. The NBA’s partnership announcement comes on the same day the league unveiled a lineup of redesigned playoff trophies, including a new Larry O’Brien Trophy.