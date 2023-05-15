About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting May 15, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Who Wins the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes?

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Find out which NBA teams have the best mathematical likelihoods and betting odds to earn the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s NBA Draft Lottery on May 16.

Let the Wemby Games begin! Certainly not since Anthony Davis in 2012 (and more realistically since LeBron James in 2003) has the No. 1 pick in an upcoming NBA Draft felt like more of a foregone conclusion. French phenom Victor Wembanyama is very much a unicorn of the modern game, listed at 7-foot-3 but blessed with an all-around inside-outside ability and shooting touch that belies his physical dimensions. The 19-year-old could tear his ACL tomorrow and still be a slam dunk to go No. 1 overall on June 22.

(Knock on wood.)

But of course, what’s far from settled is just who will have the generational privilege of selecting him.

Such is life with the NBA Draft Lottery, which arrives on May 16 to divvy up the first 14 picks.

So, which teams have the best chance to finish at the top of the heap and change their fortunes in the biggest of ways? Check out our full rundown of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery odds according to both mathematical likelihood and our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2023

TEAM1st PICK %BETTING ODDS2nd PICK %3rd PICK %
Pistons14+55013.412.7
Rockets14+55013.412.7
Spurs14+55013.412.7
Hornets12.5+65012.211.9
Trail Blazers10.5+80010.510.6
Magic9+9009.29.4
Pacers6.8+12007.17.5
Wizards6.7+120077.4
Jazz4.5+17004.85.2
Mavericks3+27003.33.6
Bulls1.8+440022.2
Thunder1.7+44001.92.1
Raptors1+79001.11.2
Pelicans0.5+10000.60.6
2023 NBA Draft Lottery data via Tankathon; betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Pick-by-pick NBA Draft Odds 2023

All NBA Draft odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 15, 2023.

To be selected No. 1 overall

To be selected No. 2

  • Scoot Henderson: -220
  • Brandon Miller: +160
  • Amen Thompson: +4500
  • Ausar Thompson: +6000
  • Jarrace Walker: +6000
  • Victor Wembanyama: +9500

To be selected No. 3

  • Brandon Miller: +115
  • Scoot Henderson: +185
  • Amen Thompson: +460
  • Ausar Thompson: +1900
  • Cam Whitmore: +2000
  • Jarace Walker: +2000

To be selected No. 4

  • Amen Thompson: -105
  • Brandon Miller: +480
  • Ausar Thompson: +480
  • Cam Whitmore: +700
  • Jarace Walker: +750
  • Taylor Hendricks: +3000

To be selected No. 5

  • Ausar Thompson: +260
  • Amen Thompson: +270
  • Jarace Walker: +300
  • Cam Whitmore: +330
  • Taylor Hendricks: +750
  • Anthony Black: +1900

More NBA:

Scoot HendersonVictor WembanyamaAmen ThompsonAusar ThompsonBrandon MillerNBA DraftNBA Draft Lottery
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.