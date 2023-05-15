Find out which NBA teams have the best mathematical likelihoods and betting odds to earn the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s NBA Draft Lottery on May 16.
Let the Wemby Games begin! Certainly not since Anthony Davis in 2012 (and more realistically since LeBron James in 2003) has the No. 1 pick in an upcoming NBA Draft felt like more of a foregone conclusion. French phenom Victor Wembanyama is very much a unicorn of the modern game, listed at 7-foot-3 but blessed with an all-around inside-outside ability and shooting touch that belies his physical dimensions. The 19-year-old could tear his ACL tomorrow and still be a slam dunk to go No. 1 overall on June 22.
(Knock on wood.)
But of course, what’s far from settled is just who will have the generational privilege of selecting him.
Such is life with the NBA Draft Lottery, which arrives on May 16 to divvy up the first 14 picks.
So, which teams have the best chance to finish at the top of the heap and change their fortunes in the biggest of ways? Check out our full rundown of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery odds according to both mathematical likelihood and our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2023
|TEAM
|1st PICK %
|BETTING ODDS
|2nd PICK %
|3rd PICK %
|Pistons
|14
|+550
|13.4
|12.7
|Rockets
|14
|+550
|13.4
|12.7
|Spurs
|14
|+550
|13.4
|12.7
|Hornets
|12.5
|+650
|12.2
|11.9
|Trail Blazers
|10.5
|+800
|10.5
|10.6
|Magic
|9
|+900
|9.2
|9.4
|Pacers
|6.8
|+1200
|7.1
|7.5
|Wizards
|6.7
|+1200
|7
|7.4
|Jazz
|4.5
|+1700
|4.8
|5.2
|Mavericks
|3
|+2700
|3.3
|3.6
|Bulls
|1.8
|+4400
|2
|2.2
|Thunder
|1.7
|+4400
|1.9
|2.1
|Raptors
|1
|+7900
|1.1
|1.2
|Pelicans
|0.5
|+1000
|0.6
|0.6
Pick-by-pick NBA Draft Odds 2023
All NBA Draft odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 15, 2023.
To be selected No. 1 overall
- Victor Wembanyama: -20000
- Scoot Henderson: +2500
- Brandon Miller: +12000
- Five players tied at +20000
To be selected No. 2
- Scoot Henderson: -220
- Brandon Miller: +160
- Amen Thompson: +4500
- Ausar Thompson: +6000
- Jarrace Walker: +6000
- Victor Wembanyama: +9500
To be selected No. 3
- Brandon Miller: +115
- Scoot Henderson: +185
- Amen Thompson: +460
- Ausar Thompson: +1900
- Cam Whitmore: +2000
- Jarace Walker: +2000
To be selected No. 4
- Amen Thompson: -105
- Brandon Miller: +480
- Ausar Thompson: +480
- Cam Whitmore: +700
- Jarace Walker: +750
- Taylor Hendricks: +3000
To be selected No. 5
- Ausar Thompson: +260
- Amen Thompson: +270
- Jarace Walker: +300
- Cam Whitmore: +330
- Taylor Hendricks: +750
- Anthony Black: +1900
