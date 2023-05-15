Find out which NBA teams have the best mathematical likelihoods and betting odds to earn the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s NBA Draft Lottery on May 16.

Let the Wemby Games begin! Certainly not since Anthony Davis in 2012 (and more realistically since LeBron James in 2003) has the No. 1 pick in an upcoming NBA Draft felt like more of a foregone conclusion. French phenom Victor Wembanyama is very much a unicorn of the modern game, listed at 7-foot-3 but blessed with an all-around inside-outside ability and shooting touch that belies his physical dimensions. The 19-year-old could tear his ACL tomorrow and still be a slam dunk to go No. 1 overall on June 22.

(Knock on wood.)

But of course, what’s far from settled is just who will have the generational privilege of selecting him.

Such is life with the NBA Draft Lottery, which arrives on May 16 to divvy up the first 14 picks.

So, which teams have the best chance to finish at the top of the heap and change their fortunes in the biggest of ways? Check out our full rundown of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery odds according to both mathematical likelihood and our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2023

TEAM 1st PICK % BETTING ODDS 2nd PICK % 3rd PICK % Pistons 14 +550 13.4 12.7 Rockets 14 +550 13.4 12.7 Spurs 14 +550 13.4 12.7 Hornets 12.5 +650 12.2 11.9 Trail Blazers 10.5 +800 10.5 10.6 Magic 9 +900 9.2 9.4 Pacers 6.8 +1200 7.1 7.5 Wizards 6.7 +1200 7 7.4 Jazz 4.5 +1700 4.8 5.2 Mavericks 3 +2700 3.3 3.6 Bulls 1.8 +4400 2 2.2 Thunder 1.7 +4400 1.9 2.1 Raptors 1 +7900 1.1 1.2 Pelicans 0.5 +1000 0.6 0.6 2023 NBA Draft Lottery data via Tankathon; betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Pick-by-pick NBA Draft Odds 2023

All NBA Draft odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 15, 2023.

To be selected No. 1 overall

Victor Wembanyama : -20000

: -20000 Scoot Henderson : +2500

: +2500 Brandon Miller : +12000

: +12000 Five players tied at +20000

To be selected No. 2

Scoot Henderson : -220

: -220 Brandon Miller : +160

: +160 Amen Thompson : +4500

: +4500 Ausar Thompson : +6000

: +6000 Jarrace Walker : +6000

: +6000 Victor Wembanyama: +9500

To be selected No. 3

Brandon Miller : +115

: +115 Scoot Henderson : +185

: +185 Amen Thompson : +460

: +460 Ausar Thompson : +1900

: +1900 Cam Whitmore : +2000

: +2000 Jarace Walker: +2000

To be selected No. 4

Amen Thompson : -105

: -105 Brandon Miller : +480

: +480 Ausar Thompson : +480

: +480 Cam Whitmore : +700

: +700 Jarace Walker : +750

: +750 Taylor Hendricks: +3000

To be selected No. 5